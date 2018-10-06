A solid Ateneo wrecking crew battles a wounded La Salle squad in this season's first UAAP showdown between the two fierce rivals

MANILA, Philippines – The legendary UAAP rivalry of the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the De La Salle Green Archers gets reignited once again on Saturday, October 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

However, this time, things are just a bit different since the two powerhouse squads clashed in last season's finals where the Blue Eagles dethroned the Green Achers. (LIVE UPDATES: Ateneo vs La Salle – UAAP Season 81 round 1)

The defending champions further bolstered their mighty roster in the off-season with the return of veteran sniper Adrian Wong and the additions of former UAAP juniors Mythical Five member SJ Belangel and former San Beda upstart William Navarro.

Meanwhile, the runner-up Green Archers endured heavy losses in the form of now-UST head coach Aldin Ayo, two-time MVP Ben Mbala and new UP Fighting Maroons transferee guard Ricci Rivero.

To make matters worse for the Archers, they lost to injuries their new Kiwi big man Samuel Taane just 5 minutes into Season 81 and team captain Kib Montalbo about two weeks later.

Both are now expected to be out for the majority of the elimination round, and perhaps, the beginning of the playoffs, if ever the team reaches far.

In Ayo's stead now stands former deputy Louie Gonzalez, who still managed to steer the heavily depleted Archers to a 3-2 record, good enough for third place. The squad most recently defeated Ayo's young Growling Tigers in a 27-point rout, 99-72.

Meanwhile, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin hardly had any problems save for a stunning opening-day loss to the undefeated Adamson Soaring Falcons. Standing at 4-1 in solo second place, the Eagles have routinely destroyed opponents in the aftermath of the Adamson loss.

In their last 3 contests, Ateneo has won by a total margin of 85 points – around 28.3 a game – albeit to lower-ranked teams NU, UE and UST.

Heading into Saturday's match, one side is a solid and united wrecking crew while the other is a wounded squad struggling to get momentum.

Will Ateneo bring #OneBigFight to MOA or will the underdog La Salle soldier on with their burning #Animo spirit? – Rappler.com