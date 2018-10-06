The UST Growling Tigers rebound from back-to-back blowout losses while sending UE crashing back to earth

Published 2:02 PM, October 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Super rookie CJ Cansino delivered another stellar performance as the University of Santo Tomas trounced University of the East, 80-66, in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 6.

Cansino, the juniors MVP last season with the UST Cubs, unloaded a double-double of 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds on top of 4 assists to lead the Growling Tigers' bounce-back win.

Renzo Subido also fired 22 points on a 5-of-10 (50%) shooting from downtown to lead the Tigers, who virtually coasted throughout the game with a double-digit cushion.

On the other end, it's back to an Alvin Pasaol solo act as he finished with 32 points and 15 rebounds (8 offensive) with 3 steals off the bench. No other Red Warrior broke double digits in scoring.

After back-to-back blowout losses, Aldin Ayo's young wards got the morale boost they needed as the Tigers went up to sixth in the standings at 2-4.

The Tigers have also eclipsed their woeful 1-14 win total from last season in just their sixth game.

UE, meanwhile, plummeted to solo last place at 1-5, right after a surprise 25-point rout of Far Eastern University.

After being down 16 at the half, 23-39, the Warriors seemed to be on the verge of a comeback after Pasaol led a 13-0 run to cut the lead to 7, 42-49.

However, UST regained its wide margin after an 11-1 response, 60-43, highlighted by a smooth Cansino eurostep and corner three.

Tiger rookie Joshua Marcos piled on UE's woes with back-to-back triples midway through the 4th, 66-49. Subido dropped one more long bomb for good measure, 70-53, with 4:58 minutes remaining.

The Scores

UST 80 – Subido 22, Cansino 17, Lee 9, Huang 9, Marcos 6, Zamora 6, Mahinay 5, Caunan 4, Bataller 2, Cosejo 0, Agustin 0, Lagumen 0.

UE 66 – Pasaol 32, Varilla 9, Manalang 8, Bartolome 4, Acuno 3, Conner 2, Beltran 2, Maloles 2, Lacap 2, Gallardo 2, Cullar 0, Antiporda 0, Gagate 0.

Quarters: 23-17, 39-23, 60-43, 80-66.

– Rappler.com