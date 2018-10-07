After blowing a huge lead, the FEU Tamaraws regroup in overtime to deal the Adamson Falcons their first loss in 6 games

October 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University Tamaraws' erratic form nearly cost them again.

After blowing a huge double-digit lead, the FEU Tamaraws held on in overtime to snap the Adamson Falcons' perfect run, 88-85, in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 7.

Adamson saw its unbeaten run come to an end at 5 games to share the top spot with the Ateneo Blue Eagles at 5-1 as FEU moved just behind them at 4-2.

In the extra period, both teams traded leads until the 20-second mark when FEU won a loose ball scramble leading to an open Barkley Ebona layup, 88-85.

The Tamaraws blew a whopping 17-point advantage, 67-50, in regulation as the Falcons rallied behind Sean Manganti and Jerrick Ahanmisi to tie the game at 78.

Richard Escoto sank the clutch putback off a missed Prince Orizu free throw to put FEU up by a bucket, 80-78, with 29 seconds left.

Adamson's Simon Camacho responded, however, with a putback off an Ahanmisi miss at the 1.5-second mark to send the game to overtime, 80-80. – Rappler.com