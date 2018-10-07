FEU snaps Adamson's perfect UAAP run in OT thriller
MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University Tamaraws' erratic form nearly cost them again.
After blowing a huge double-digit lead, the FEU Tamaraws held on in overtime to snap the Adamson Falcons' perfect run, 88-85, in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 7.
Adamson saw its unbeaten run come to an end at 5 games to share the top spot with the Ateneo Blue Eagles at 5-1 as FEU moved just behind them at 4-2.
In the extra period, both teams traded leads until the 20-second mark when FEU won a loose ball scramble leading to an open Barkley Ebona layup, 88-85.
The Tamaraws blew a whopping 17-point advantage, 67-50, in regulation as the Falcons rallied behind Sean Manganti and Jerrick Ahanmisi to tie the game at 78.
Richard Escoto sank the clutch putback off a missed Prince Orizu free throw to put FEU up by a bucket, 80-78, with 29 seconds left.
Adamson's Simon Camacho responded, however, with a putback off an Ahanmisi miss at the 1.5-second mark to send the game to overtime, 80-80. – Rappler.com