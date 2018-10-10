Rookie CJ Cansino stars anew as the UST Tigers topple the UP Maroons for the first time in two years

Published 3:55 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The rookie-laden UST Growling Tigers wrecked the UP Fighting Maroons, 86-72, in the UAAP Season 81 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 10.

Super rookie CJ Cansino flirted with a triple-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals on a 5-of-6 (83%) shooting.

Renzo Subido also drained 13 points and dished out 6 assists for the Tigers, who won over the Maroons for the first time since September 17, 2016.

UST wrapped up its first round on a two-game winning streak, leapfrogging to a share of 5th place with UP at 3-4.

The Tigers already erected a whopping 25-point advantage, 52-27, midway through the 2nd quarter with their ultra-aggressive drives and wide-open threes over the scattered Maroons.

At the half, UST had drained 15-of-20 (75%) free throws over UP’s 1-of-2 (50%). The Tigers also scored more points in the 1st quarter (31) than UP did in the entire 1st half (29).

UST only piled on UP's woes with more hot shooting in the 3rd, extending the lead to 30 points, 71-41, on a shot-clock beating triple by Cansino at the 3:47 mark.

UP cut the lead as low as 14 in the final frame, but the last-ditch effort was simply too little, too late.

Bright Akhuetie posted his usual double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds while Javi Gomez de Liano chipped in 12 points off the bench with 3 boards and 2 dimes for the Maroons.

The Scores

UST 86 – Cansino 16, Subido 13, Zamora 12, Lee 11, Huang 9, Caunan 8, Bonleon 7, Agustin 5, Mahinay 2, Bataller 2, Marcos 1, Cosejo 0.

UP 72 – Akhuetie 18, Gomez de Liaño Ja 12, Dario 10, Gomez de Liaño Ju 9, Desiderio 6, Murrell 6, Vito 3, Lim 2, Spencer 2, Tungcab 2, Gozum 2, Manzo 0, Jaboneta 0.

Quarters: 31-16, 53-29, 76-46, 86-72.

– Rappler.com