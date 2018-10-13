The NU Bulldogs wrap up their UAAP first-round campaign with a huge victory over the UE Red Warriors

Published 3:47 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs breathed new life to their season with an 88-61 rout of the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 13.

The Bulldogs (2-5) snapped a 5-game losing streak to finish the first round, leaving the Red Warriors (1-6) all alone at the cellars.

John Lloyd Clemente led the upstart Bulldogs with a career-best 21 points on a 4-of-7 (57%) three-point shooting in just 17 minutes of action off the bench.

Dave Ildefonso chipped in a balanced effort of 14 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

On the other end, Alvin Pasaol led the UE squad as usual with 20 points and 9 rebounds in the sorry loss. Chris Connor chipped in a career-high 15 points on a 6-of-10 (60%) clip from the field.

The Ildefonso brothers shone bright late in the 1st half, with Dave dishing ahead for a Shaun bucket to give the Bulldogs a 22-point lead, 50-28.

From there, the red-hot Bulldogs' lead only grew bigger, reaching as high as 31 points, 85-54, off a hard drive by John Galinato at the 4:08 mark.

The Scores

NU 88 – Clemente 21, Ildefonso D 14, Gaye 12, Ildefonso S 12, Rike 6, Yu 4, Galinato 4, Diputado 4, Joson 2, Sinclair 2, Morido 2, Aquino 2, Salim 2, Tibyan 1, Malonzo 0, Gallego 0.

UE 61 – Pasaol 20, Conner 15, Manalang 10, Maloles 5, Acuno 4, Varilla 3, Bartolome 2, Beltran 2, Cullar 0, Strait 0, Sobrevega 0, Lacap 0, Gallardo 0, Guion 0.

Quarters: 23-19, 56-35, 76-49, 88-61.

– Rappler.com