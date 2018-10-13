The Green Archers shock the Falcons to stay inside the top 4 at the end of the UAAP first round

Published 6:37 PM, October 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle Green Archers escaped a gutsy Adamson Soaring Falcons in a 79-78 overtime thriller in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 13.

Aljun Melecio came through the clutch, knocking in the game-tying basket with 13.6 ticks left to forge overtime, 64-64, before leading the La Salle surge in the extra period.

The win put the Archers (4-3) at solo fourth place, just behind the three-way logjam on top as Adamson, Ateneo and Far Eastern University all wound up toting 5-2 records at the end of the first rouond of the eliminations.

La Salle opened up a 7-0 run in the extra period courtesy of free throws and key shots from Melecio and Kib Montalbo as the Archers survived the Falcons' comeback attempts.

Melecio powered the Archers with 22 points while Justine Baltazar posted another double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Adamson regrouped from a double-digit hole with a 14-2 run in the 3rd quarter, 49-44, ending with a sweet spin and score from Simon Camacho at the 2:50 mark.

Although the Archers tied them up at 49 heading to the 4th, the Falcons responded with a 7-0 opening blitz, ending with a Conrad Catapusan alley-oop from Sean Manganti with 7 minutes left to go up 56-49.

However, La Salle tied them right back up at 58 with a 9-2 rally ending with a patented Santi Santillan floater at the 4:35 mark. – Rappler.com