Even minus hotshot Matt Nieto, defending champion Ateneo drubs UP to claim the UAAP top spot at 6-2

Published 6:45 PM, October 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles played minus one of their top guns yet still grabbed the solo lead in the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

Playing without main point guard Matt Nieto, the Blue Eagles turned back the University of the Philippines Maroons, 83-66, to claim the top spot at 6-2 at the start of the second round at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, October 14.

Thirdy Ravena took charge to finish with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Eagles, who also downed the Maroons in the first round, 87-79, to complete an elimination sweep.

Nieto sat out due to a fractured finger.

Ateneo made an early push in the 4th quarter highlighted by a cool up-and-under move, 56-48. Jolo Mendoza piled on the Maroons' woes with an open 3 a few possessions later, 61-50.

UP's troubles wouldn't end there as key forward Javi Gomez de Liaño got ejected off his second technical foul with 5:42 left in the period. He got his first tech earlier in the game after throwing the ball to Ange Kouame.

Speaking of Kouame, he then crushed a vicious alley-oop jam right after the ejection to pile on a 10-point lead, 66-56.

And the Blue Eagles just kept rolling as Kouame and Ravena later dropped a pair of dagger dunks to seal the deal, 75-60, with just 1:53 left in regulation.

The Maroons fell to 3-5.

– Rappler.com