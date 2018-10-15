National University stars in women's basketball and 4 other sports on the week of October 8 to 14

Published 1:11 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National University (NU) completed another first round sweep and stretched its unbeaten run to 71 games with a 91-58 rout of Far Eastern University (FEU) on Saturday, October 13, in the UAAP Season 81 women's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ria Nabalan tallied 18 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks while reigning Most Valuable Player Jack Danielle Animam chipped in 15 points, 9 boards, 4 assists and 2 steals for the Lady Bulldogs.

Valerie Mamaril paced the Lady Tamaraws with 14 markers while Fatima Quiapo contributed 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

FEU ended up in joint second with De La Salle University at a 5-2 slate.

University of Santo Tomas' Sai Larosa and Tin Capilit scored 13 points apiece to edge out University of the East, 53-51, and tie Adamson University at 4th place at 4-3.

The Lady Warriors, who drew 20 points from Anne Pedregosa, fell to a 1-6 record.

UST rookie CJ Cansino bags UAAP Player of the Week plum

In the offseason, whenever first-year UST head coach Aldin Ayo was asked about his recruits, he always had a short and sweet answer.

"We have CJ Cansino."

And just after the first round of eliminations in the men's basketball tournament, CJ Cansino has already proven his coach correct for having that much faith in him.

The do-it-all swingman has come to play right out the gates in his rookie season and, in fact, finds himself already among the contenders for Rookie of the Year, and even more, for MVP.

Cansino averaged 11.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.0 steal in the Growling Tigers' back-to-back wins en route to his first recognition as the Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Sports Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week.

First, he posted a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double to go along with 6 assists and 2 steals in UST's blowout win over UP last Wednesday.

Four days later, he didn't score that much with just 5 points, but made his presence felt elsewhere with 12 boards and 3 dimes as the Tigers took down FEU.

For the 19-year-old, all of what he does is for the school that has believed in him ever since he was in high school.

"Gusto ko lang ibigay 'yung best ko for UST kaya kahit pa noong juniors hanggang ngayon, 'pag pumapasok ako sa loob ng court, binibigay ko talaga 'yung best ko,” he said.

(I just want to give my best for UST. From high school up to now, whenever I enter the country, I always give my best.)

Cansino bested teammate Zachy Huang, Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena and Angelo Kouame, La Salle's Aljun Melecio and NU's John Lloyd Clemente for the weekly award given by print and online scribe covering the beat.

La Salle, NU on track for table tennis title defense

La Salle and NU hope to keep their women's and men's championships on Monday, October 15, in the UAAP Season 81 table tennis tournament at the UP CHK Gym.

The La Salle Lady Paddlers – who are gunning for a five-peat – stake their immaculate 14-0 record against the UST Tigresses in a best-of-three championship series at 9 am.

After gaining an outright Finals berth, the Taft-based squad looks to bring home its seventh women's overall title in the table tennis tournament.

The Tigresses arranged a championship rematch with the defending champions after sweeping University of the Philippines, 3-0, in the stepladder semifinals last Saturday, October 13.

Meanwhile, the young Bulldogs – who are seeking a second consecutive crown – take undefeated UST in their own Finals opener at the same time.

NU made it back to the men's championship after it toppled Far Eastern University, 3-0, in the stepladder semifinals.

With 5 newcomers in the team, the Bulldogs of coach Judit Yulde were able to finish second with a 12-2 card behind the Growling Tigers, who went 14-0 in the elims.

UST is making its fourth consecutive finals appearance – and the second straight against NU.

NU Bullpups open five-peat campaign

NU set in motion its five-peat bid with a win over De La Salle-Zobel in 4 sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22, on Sunday, October 14, in the UAAP Season 81 high school volleyball tournament girls' division at the Blue Eagle Gym.

Camille Lamina, filling a huge void left by setter Joyme Cagande, was solid as the Bullpups' new starting playmaker with 20 excellent sets to go with 2 aces

Reigning MVP Mhicaela Belen and Erin Pangilinan scored 13 points apiece while skipper Faith Nisperos added 10 points for NU.

Adamson University took the early lead in the girls' division after sweeping its opening weekend.

Now under the tutelege of Lady Falcons assistant coach Onyok Getigan, the Baby Falcons opened the season with a 5-set win over Far Eastern University-Diliman followed by a conquest of University of the East.

UST ushered its post-Eya Laure era with a straight-set victory over UP Integrated School.

Team captain Imee Hernandez and Renee Lou Penafiel combined for 14 points for the Junior Tigresses.

Meanwhile, boys' titleholder UST split its first two matches after bowing to last season's runner-up NU in 4 sets last Saturday, October 13, and rebounding with a sweep over De La Salle-Zobel on Sunday.

Rey Miguel de Vega led the Tiger Cubs' conquest of the Junior Green Spikers with 16 points, 7 digs and 7 receptions while Jhun Lorenz Senoron added 13 points.

NU and FEU-Diliman took the solo lead in the boys' division with identical 2-0 cards.

After winning over the Tiger Cubs in the opener, the Bullpups prevailed over Adamson University in 3 sets.

The Baby Tamaraws, on the other hand, outlasted UE in a five-set thriller and swept Ateneo.

NU, Ateneo crowned UAAP Season 81 badminton champs

Last Friday, October 12, the NU Bulldogs and the Ateneo Lady Eagles emerged as the UAAP Season 81 badminton champions. (READ MORE: NU, Ateneo bag UAAP Season 81 badminton crowns)

The Bulldogs routed the UP Fighting Maroons, 3-0, for their fifth straight perfect season to extend their streak to 43 ties dating back from 2014.

The Lady Eagles swept UP, 3-0, to return to the top spot of the podium after 5 years for their fourth UAAP women's badminton title.

UAAP media prevails over Stats

UAAP Media opened its campaign in the UAAP Season 81 Goodwill Games with an impressive 106-97 victory over Table and Stats Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scribes exploded for 41 points in the 3rd quarter and Inquirer's Cedelf Tupas drilled in 3 key triples in the payoff period that broke the backs of their opponents.

Tiebreaker Times' Rengie Usi – 27 points, 17 rebounds – and Roy Cayanan –18 points, 14 rebounds – produced double-double outings while Arnold Cagang added 20 points, 5 steals and 4 boards for UAAP Media.

Tupas finished with a double-digit output of 16 markers to go with 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Tribune's Bryan Ulanday, Manila Times' Josef Ramos, Tiebreaker Times' Paolo Poblador, Inquirer.net's Bong Lozada, Rappler's Delfin Dioquino, ESPN5's Yo Sarmenta and Jan Ballesteros, Spin.ph's Randolph Leongson, Karlo Sacamos and Lance Agcaoili also provided significant contributions for The Scribes.

Mikee Reyes led Table and Stats with 67 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals while Greg Flor contributed 18 points and 18 boards.

Also participating are ABS-CBN Sports and season host National University.

The Scores:

UAAP Media 106 – Usi 27, Cagang 20, Cayanan 18, Tupas 16, Ulanday 8, Ramos 7, Poblador 4, Lozada 4, Ballesteros 2, Agcaoili 0, Dioquino 0, Sarmenta 0, Leongson 0, Sacamos 0.

Table and Stats 97 – Reyes 67, Flor 18, Britanico 4, Baculi 4, Tan 2, Bayais 2, Pujante 0, Ducanes 0, Paterno 0, Concepcion 0.

Quarters Scores: 23-16, 38-42, 79-65, 106-97.

– Rappler.com