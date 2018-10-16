The University of Santo Tomas tops both the men's and women's table tennis championships in the UAAP Season 81

Published 12:16 PM, October 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas (UST) swept the women's and men's championships Monday, October 15, in the UAAP Season 81 table tennis tournament at the University of the Philippines CHK Gym.

The Tigresses ended De La Salle University's (DLSU) 4-year dominance in identical 3-2 scores in the women's division best-of-three Finals series.

The Growling Tigers nipped National University in 3-2 score in the men's Finals opener, and achieved a perfect 16-0 season with a 3-0 romp in Game 2.

UST captured its record 27th men's title while winning a league-best 13th championship in the women's side.

The Tigresses placed second in the eliminations, behind the Lady Paddlers who jumped straight into the Finals via 14-0 sweep. (LOOK: UAAP Season 81 Schedule, team standings and updates)

But UST defied all the odds, as Shaeena Ronquillo outlasted La Salle's Jhoana Go, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, in the deciding singles to clinch the series and end a 12-year title drought.

With 5 newcomers, the Bulldogs tried to put a valiant fight to extend their reign, but the Tigers proved too strong to overcome.

UST's Katrina Tempiatura and Paul Que claimed the women's and men's MVP plums, respectively. (UST wraps up season as UAAP overall champion)

Josh Castro of the Tigers and Jannah Romero of the DLSU Lady Paddlers emerged as the Rookie of the Year in their respective divisions.

In juniors table tennis, University of the East won the boys' title at the expense of UST, 3-1 and 3-0, as the Junior Warriors swept the best-of-three series.

UE also nailed a golden double as its girls team topped De La Salle-Zobel, 3-0 and 3-2, for a 2-0 championship series.

UE's Bill Christian Perez and Ana Sofia Fabregas were named boys and girls MVPs. – Rappler.com