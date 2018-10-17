The Green Archers shoot for a share of third place versus the skidding Red Warriors

Published 11:51 AM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One team is trying to build momentum on an upset win while the other is just desperate to change its losing ways.

"I think we’re right on track," said De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers head coach Louie Gonzalez after their stunning overtime win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

The Green Archers vie for a share of 3rd place as they take on cellar-dwellers University of the East (UE) Red Warriors on Wednesday, October 17, at 2 pm at Mall of Asia Arena. (UAAP Season 81: Schedule, team standings and updates)

Last September 23, La Salle silenced UE's spirited second half comeback to escape with an 82-72 win in the first round matchup.

La Salle big man Justine Baltazar showcased his presence on the paint with a double-double output of 16 points and 14 rebounds that were mostly drawn from making 10-of-13 free throws.



UE's topscorer Alvin Pasaol tallied a team-high of 22 points off a 17-point eruption in the 4th quarter alone.

Season averages:

But despite being dead last in the standings, not all hope is lost for the Red Warriors as they have an opportunity to pounce on La Salle’s tendencies to turn the ball over as the Green Archers average a league-high of 18.1 turnovers per game.

Pasaol, who averages 1.6 steals per game, will then prove even more helpful for UE, which has been making 10.7 points per game off the fast break.

Will Baltazar and the rest of La Salle’s towers be enough to curb the MVP-caliber game of UE’s Pasaol?

