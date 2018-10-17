The UAAP slaps both team stars with one-game suspensions for unsportsmanlike acts

Published 10:58 AM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena won't see action when the Ateneo Blue Eagles try to avenge their first-round loss against Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws in the UAAP men's basketball tournament this Saturday, October 20.

Ravena will serve a one-game suspension for an unsportmanlike act during Ateneo's game versus UP last Sunday.

It's not just Ravena, though, who won't be around as FEU's Arvin Tolentino will also sit out for the second time this season for striking University of Santo Tomas' Zach Huang on the head in the last 15 seconds of the UST-FEU game also last Sunday.

In a letter addressed to the team management, the league noted that upon review, the warning called on Ravena after clashing with Paul Desiderio has been deemed as an unsportsmanlike act.

#UPFight Yung sipa ni Javi GDL kay Thirdy na di naman tumama, Technical foul pero yung suntok ni Thirdy kay Desiderio warning lang? pic.twitter.com/LpBTJx07Dd — Victorio (@jomsv) October 14, 2018

In the collision with Desiderio, the fourth-year Blue Eagle clenched his fist for a punch, but Ravena claimed that he apologized to the King Maroon after the incident.

Galit kayo sakin dahil "sinapak" ko si Paul. Nagsorry parin ako sa kanya tapos sabi niya sakin na okay lang, kasama sa laro yun. Totoo naman. Check niyo nalang rin kung ano nangyari pagpasa sakin ni Tyler ng bola. Am I mad or am I complaining? Nope. Im just saying. Peace. https://t.co/Xc9CHrCor2 — Thirdy (@ThirdyRavenaaa) October 14, 2018

Tolentino also didn't see action in the first round matchup with Ateneo as he was also thrown out of FEU's game versus Adamson when he clotheslined Sean Manganti.

The FEU Tamaraws prevailed over Ateneo, 63-60, in the first round.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles and FEU Tamaraws will clash this Saturday, 4 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com