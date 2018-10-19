Ravena, a Mythical Five member in the past two seasons, won't be taking home an individual award after he was suspended by the league

MANILA, Philippines – UP Fighting Maroons' Kobe Paras didn't pull punches after giving his take on Ateneo Blue Eagles star Thirdy Ravena's disqualification from winning an individual award in UAAP Season 81.

Ravena, a Mythical Five member in the past two seasons, won't be taking home a personal honor in the yearend awards after he was suspended by the league, and Paras is enraged about it.

The second-generation cager and son of PBA great Benjie Paras took to Twitter to call out the UAAP.

"UAAP, I bet my life that the person who disqualified Thirdy doesn't even hoop or hasn't even touched/played with a damn basketball before," Paras wrote on his Twitter account @_kokoparas.

"Y'all so weak."

UAAP, I bet my life that the person who disqualified thirdy doesn’t even hoop or hasn’t even touched/played with a damn basketball before



y’all so weak https://t.co/IoHINNyQ0Q — Kobe Lorenzo Forster Paras (@_kokoparas) October 19, 2018

Ravena was slapped with a one-game suspension by the UAAP this week after he was seen landing a closed fist on UP's Paul Desiderio during Ateneo's 83-66 win last October 14.

#UPFight Yung sipa ni Javi GDL kay Thirdy na di naman tumama, Technical foul pero yung suntok ni Thirdy kay Desiderio warning lang? pic.twitter.com/LpBTJx07Dd — Victorio (@jomsv) October 14, 2018

The league just gave a warning for the punch but upgraded it to an unsportsmanlike foul upon further review, thus suspending the Blue Eagles stalwart in their clash against the FEU Tamaraws on Saturday, October 20.

Ravena has since apologized to Desiderio.

Galit kayo sakin dahil "sinapak" ko si Paul. Nagsorry parin ako sa kanya tapos sabi niya sakin na okay lang, kasama sa laro yun. Totoo naman. Check niyo nalang rin kung ano nangyari pagpasa sakin ni Tyler ng bola. Am I mad or am I complaining? Nope. Im just saying. Peace. https://t.co/Xc9CHrCor2 — Thirdy (@ThirdyRavenaaa) October 14, 2018

