The former two-time UAAP MVP believes the Adamson forward should also be sanctioned for punching the FEU star

Published 4:35 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP dropped the hammer last week with player suspensions due to foul play, but Kiefer Ravena believes there is something the league may have missed.

The former two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player retweeted a video of Adamson's Simon Camacho landing a body shot on FEU's Arvin Tolentino and asked UAAP commissioner Junel Baculi to review the incident.

"Mr. Baculi, I think you should check this out," Ravena wrote on his Twitter account @kieferravena. "Just because @arvintolentino5 didn't lay down and grimace in pain, this should be tolerated."

"Not to defend my brother, but this should be sanctioned as well. Mistakes are not forgotten in 48 hrs."

The video was from the Soaring Falcons' 85-88 loss to the Tamaraws in the first round last October 7. Camacho wasn't penalized for the hit.

On the other hand, Tolentino was ejected from the duel after clotheslining Sean Manganti late in the 4th quarter. He was suspended by the league for one game.

Tolentino was once again suspended – this time for two games – after landing a closed fist on UST's Zachary Huang in FEU's 70-78 loss last October 14.

Meanwhile, Ravena's brother, Thirdy of the Blue Eagles, also serves a one-game suspension after he was caught punching UP's Paul Desiderio in the chest area during their 83-66 win last October 14.

Thirdy, a two-time Mythical Five member, will not be eligible for an individual award at the end of the season due to the suspension. (READ: Kobe Paras calls out UAAP for Thirdy Ravena disqualification) – Rappler.com