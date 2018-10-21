The Bulldogs survive the the Growling Tigers' late charge to get back on the winning track

Published 4:07 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of upstart squads, the National U Bulldogs once again got the better of the UST Growling Tigers, 69-61, to complete a UAAP Season 81 sweep at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday, October 21.

NU's super rookie Dave Ildefonso again did the damage at crunch time as the Bulldogs snapped the Tigers' three-game winning streak.

Ildefonso drained 16 points, highlighted by 3 straight buckets that helped the Bulldogs arrest a late UST rally and regain a three-possession lead, 65-58, at the 2:59 mark.

The Bulldogs – who also hacked out a 75-70 opening-day win over the Tigers – remained at 7th place with a 3-6 record. UST also stayed put at 5th with a 4-5 slate.

Dave Yu drained a buzzer-beating triple at the end of the 3rd quarter to give NU an 11-point lead, 53-42.

However, the Tigers charged back on pinpoint passes and key triples from Renzo Subido and Marvin Lee to cut the lead to 1, 56-57, with 5:06 to go in the 4th.

Not to be outdone, Ildefonso responded with 3 clutch baskets to give the Bulldogs some buffer, 65-58.

As UST's desperation threes clanked out one after another, Issa Gaye delivered the dagger layup, 69-61, with 19 ticks left in regulation. – Rappler.com