UP guard Juan Gomez de Liaño makes history in the Fighting Maroons' sweep of the UE Red Warriors

Published 6:28 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippine' Juan Gomez de Liaño sustained his stellar play and even made history this time as the first UAAP player in 12 years to notch a triple-double.

Gomez de Liaño dropped 15 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as the UP Fighting Maroons pulled away late to sweep the University of the East Red Warriors, 94-81, in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday, October 21.

The last UAAP player to notch a triple-double was also from UP when Marvin Cruz collected 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists during the Maroons' loss to Ateneo, 98-88, on August 20, 2006.

Apart from Gomez de Liaño’s milestone, top MVP candidate Bright Akhuetie showed up as well with a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double on a 12-of-14 (86%) shooting with 3 steals and 2 blocks to boot.

Veteran point guard Diego Dario also chipped in 13 markers off the UP bench with a 3-of-4 (75%) clip from downtown.

The Maroons – who also drubbed the Warriors in the first round, 87-58 – kept hold of 6th place with a 4-5 record.

After 3 tooth-and-nail quarters, the Maroons pulled away for good in the 4th with a massive 17-4 run spearheaded by 8 straight points from Dario.

Gomez de Liaño, who bounced back from a fever, set the record a week after playing ill against Ateneo where he just scored 5 points – far from his average of 16.3 points.

The Maroons played minus Gomez de Liaño's older brother Javi, who served a one-game suspension.

Second-running MVP candidate Alvin Pasaol led UE as usual with a game-high 30 points and 9 boards with a block. Partner-in-crime Philip Manalang flirted with a triple-double of 15 points, 9 boards and 7 assists in the loss.

The Warriors remained at last place at 1-8.

The Scores

UP 94 – Akhuetie 28, Desiderio 16, Gomez de Liaño 15, Dario 13, Manzo 6, Vito 5, Jaboneta 3, Lim 3, Prado 3, Murrell 2, Longa 0, Tungcab 0, Gozum 0.

UE 81 – Pasaol 30, Manalang 15, Conner 12, Varilla 10, Beltran 4, Cullar 3, Antiporda 3, Strait 2, Bartolome 2, Acuno 0, Guion 0.

Quarters: 19-20, 41-44, 63-60, 94-81.

– Rappler.com