The Blue Eagles try to tighten their grip of the top spot against the Bulldogs

Published 1:51 PM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite what the title suggests, the UAAP second round matchup between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the NU Bulldogs goes beyond just the numbers.

A one-game suspension may just have turned Thirdy Ravena more dangerous than he already is. Now that he is disqualified from winning any individual awards this season, the 6-foot-3 star forward has become more focused to just do what head coach Tab Baldwin’s system tells him. (READ: Disqualified from MVP race, Ravena sets sights on crown)

That’s not to say that he can’t turn it up when he needs to, as evidenced by his season-high 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in an October 14 win against their Katipunan neighbor UP Fighting Maroons – the first in a string of games without injured star guard Matt Nieto.

From dunks to dimes, Ravena is at the Eagles’ service and the Eagles’ service alone.

And the defending champions will surely need him as the Eagles (8-2 record) try to keep hold of the solo top spot against the Bulldogs (3-6 record) on Saturday, October 27, at 2 pm at the Araneta Coliseum.

On the other end, Dave Ildefonso is out to prove himself as an individual.

After being held to a career-low 4 points in a 46-72 walloping against the Eagles, Baldwin rubbed salt on the wounds by saying that Ateneo wanted their former prized recruit to “rethink his decision” of joining NU – a statement that he has since apologized for.

Still, Ildefonso is raring to prove that leaving the Blue Eagle program was the right move for his career, and he has more than enough in his skillset to make that statement on the court.

Still in a tight race for the Rookie of the Year award, the 6-foot-3 prodigy has been his team’s regular topscorer and currently ranks as the league’s eighth-best scorer with a 15 points per game average.

Apart from that, he is also the top Bulldog passer with 2.7 dimes per contest – good for 10th in the league.

On an overall perspective, an Ateneo-NU matchup will be as slow and as methodical as any two teams could offer.

At a pace of 76.97, the Bulldogs are the second-slowest team in the league, just a bit faster than the banged-up FEU Tamaraws. The Eagles are by no means any faster, coming in at a third-slowest 77.59 pace.

Both squads also take care of the ball well, despite NU being a very young team. The Bulldogs are currently averaging the fourth-least turnovers at just 15.3 a game while the veteran-laden Eagles have the second-least giveaways at just 15 per contest.

Ateneo can, however, opt to engage in a shootout with the NU upstarts, as the Eagles have the second-most perimeter points at 33.6 a game while the Bulldogs are dead-last at just 24.

However Ateneo’s point of attack would turn out to be, NU surely has another mountain to climb. – Rappler.com