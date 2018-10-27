Ateneo clinches Final 4 spot in sweep of NU
MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles clinched the first Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament after a 79-64 drubbing of the National U Bulldogs at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, October 27.
Thirdy Ravena took charge in the lopsided duel to finish with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds on top of 3 assists and 1 block.
With the win, the Eagles (9-2) completed an elimination-round sweep of the upstart Bulldogs (3-7), who remained nailed at 7th place just above UE.
Much like their first round matchup, the game was out of reach early on from the Bulldogs, after rookie-MVP candidate Ange Kouame crushed home a one-hand jam that gave the defending champions a 20-point lead, 40-20, with 3:15 left before halftime.
The lead got as high as 24, 44-20, off a free throw from Ravena at the 1:59 mark.
NU made some small runs in the 3rd off the sweet shooting of John Lloyd Clemente, but Ateneo negated that with a buzzer-beating up-and-under layup from SJ Belangel at the end of the frame, 65-47. – Rappler.com