After heartbreaking losses, both the UST Growling Tigers and the UE Red Warriors aim to bounce back hard

Published 12:31 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Both the University of the East (UE) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) are coming off heartbreaking losses and both can't wait to bounce back in their UAAP match on Sunday, October 28.

The Red Warriors hope to put an end to a four-game losing spell while the Growling Tigers try to rebound after seeing their three-game winning streak snapped by National University.

But the 2 pm game will prove to be crucial for UE head coach Joe Silva and the gang as another loss will put them out of Final Four contention for good.

As the Recto-based squad (1-9) hangs on to slim hopes, the Growling Tigers (3-4) aim to pounce hard to boost their chances of crashing the top four.

UST mentor Aldin Ayo just wants to see his young Tigers learn from their lackluster NU game and bring out his "Mayhem defense" onto the court.

And the best test for it is holding down UE's Alvin Pasaol, who's currently averaging 24.7 points and 11.1 rebounds.

CJ Cansino has been proving his worth to match up with veterans like Pasaol at both ends with a double-double average of 12.6 points and 10.7 boards.

Season averages

Even though UST won 80-66 over the Red Warriors in the first round, the Growling Tigers continue to struggle on defense down low as they allow a league-high of 40.9 points in paint per game.

And it will surely be a challenge for the Tigers as Pasaol has been scoring most of his points from inside.

But the Tigers look to lean on super rookie Cansino's all-around game, as well as veteran Renzo Subido's perimeter shooting, as both can ignite the Growling Tigers' offense.

So which of these two teams get to bounce back hard? – Rappler.com