Published 1:22 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson dealt University of the Philippines one of its biggest heartbreaks this UAAP season.

So it's no surprise that the UP Maroons have been raring to get even with the Soaring Falcons.

Last September 26, Adamson captain Sean Manganti – for the second-straight season – broke the Maroons' hearts with a game-winning basket to escape with a 69-68 win.

Since then, the Falcons have risen to a comfortable second-place with a 7-2 record while the Maroons have picked themselves up and for a fourth-best 5-5 slate.

Right now, there’s one big reason why the Falcons are among the league-leaders and they hope to keep it that way in their 4 pm clash against the Maroons on Sunday, October 28 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Season averages

One word: consistency.

Apart from stifling defense, the Falcons are consistent on offense. Fittingly, no one epitomizes consistency in the league more than Adamson sniper Jerrick Ahanmisi.

His 44.9% field goal percentage looks even more amazing when paired with his percentages from three-point land, a staggering 40.6%. And it’s not like he’s stingy on his attempts either. Turnaround threes, spot-up shots, catch-and-shoot bombs, you name it, he’ll drain it.

On the other side, consistency is exactly what graduating star Paul Desiderio must bring to UP.

Yes, he tallied 18 points on 6-of-6 threes in their last game against FEU, but in the overall picture, it was a fluke. Including his career-high 31-point explosion, Mr. “Atin ‘to” is just draining 28.6% of his shots from beyond the arc and 37.2% from the field.

Bright Akhuetie and Juan Gomez de Liaño have already established themselves as consistent stars, but once Desiderio also produces with efficiency, then UP’s 20-year Final Four drought will certainly be on the verge of getting snapped.

Overall, fans can expect a whole lot of offense from both squads.

UP is currently the second-fastest team in the league with a 78.75 pace while Adamson is right on their tails at third with 78.45.

Thanks to Akhuetie and Gomez de Liaño, the Maroons are also way ahead of the pack in terms of assists, averaging a league-high 19.7 a game. However, the Falcons are no slouches either, coming in at second with 15.2 dishes a night.

What really sets Adamson apart, though, is their equally great defense, as proved by their third-place ranking in least points allowed at 68.7 per game. UP, meanwhile, is allowing the second-most points per contest at 78.4 – just a cut above bottom-dwelling UE.

Again, consistency is the name of the game, not just on offense, but on defense as well. If UP can get both bases covered against Adamson, then we’re in for another down-to-the-wire war. – Rappler.com