Marvin Lee sizzles from beyond the arc and rookie CJ Cansino makes history as the UST Tigers drub the UE Red Warriors

Published 4:17 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Everything just clicked for University of Santo Tomas as skipper Marvin Lee sizzled from beyond the arc and young hotshot CJ Cansino made history as the first rookie since 2003 to post a triple-double.

Lee erupted for a career-high 30 points and Cansino collected 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Tigers blasted the hapless University of the East Red Warriors, 79-68, in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday, October 28.

The veteran Lee unleashed 8 triples to finish with 30 points, 22 coming in the first half, to power the young Tigers right back in the thick the Final Four race with a 5-5 record.

Cansino – who turned 19 just a day earlier – also sustained his stellar showing and became the first rookie to register a triple-double since computerized league stats started in 2003.

Down 26-29 in the 2nd quarter, the trigger-happy Lee paced his squad to a sudden 10-0 run, capping it with a heat check three, 36-29, with 1:24 to go before halftime.

UST used this momentum to pull away from UE in the 3rd. Zach Huang clinched a double-digit lead off a sweet hook, 56-45, at the 2:20 mark of the frame. By then,

UE could no longer match up with UST's energy as the gap remained in double figures for most of the 4th quarter.

Alvin Pasaol was again the only bright spot in the loss, tallying 26 points and 7 boards for the Warriors, who absorbed their 10th loss in 11 games.

The Scores

UST 79 – Lee 30, Cansino 20, Huang 14, Bataller 4, Bonleon 4, Caunan 2, Agustin 2, Mahinay 2, Zamora 1, Marcos 0.

UE 68 – Pasaol 26, Manalang 15, Conner 12, Bartolome 6, Varilla 4, Strait 3, Lacap 2, Guion 0, Beltran 0, Cullar 0, Gallardo 0.

Quarters: 17-19, 39-33, 59-49, 79-68.

– Rappler.com