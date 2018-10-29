Four-time champions NU Lady Bulldogs eclipse the league's longest winning streak with 74 straight wins

Published 2:02 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs made history as the defending four-time champions now have the longest win streak in any sport in the league after claiming their 74th consecutive victory at the expense of the UST Growling Tigresses, 96-57, on Saturday, October 27, in the UAAP Season 81 women's basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center.

Ria Nabalan pumped in 31 points, Kaye Pingol finished with 20 points, while reigning MVP Jack Danielle Animam and Congo's Rhena Itesi each scored 15 markers as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 10-0 this season.

NU's powerhouse women's basketball program thus dislodged Adamson University softball's 73-game winning run. The Lady Falcons' streak lasted from January 2010 to March 2016.

In other women's results, Clare Castro's 39 points, 19 rebounds and 3 blocks lifted Far Eastern University to a 77-62 conquest of De La Salle University to raise its record at 7-3 for 2nd place. Mariz Cacho shot 18 points as Adamson University romped University of the Philippines, 69-43, to tie UST at 3rd place with a 6-4 card.

Jollina Go had 21 points and 5 rebounds to lead the Ateneo de Manila University to a 69-63 victory over University of the East and stay in the Final Four hunt with a 4-6 slate.

The Scores

First Game

FEU 77 – Castro 39, Mamaril 10, Quiapo 6, Bahuyan 6, Antiola 6, Adriano 6, Taguiam 4, Bastatas 0, Vidal 0, Hortaleza 0, Dugay 0.

DLSU 62 – Arciga 18, Castillo 14, Quingco 13, Claro 9, Del Ocampo 2, Paraiso 2, Revillosa 2, Jimenez 2, Torres 0, Nuñez 0.

Quarter scores: 25-18, 38-28, 57-45, 77-62.

Second Game

Ateneo 69 – Go 21, Guytingco 17, Villamor 12, Joson 6, Cancio 6, Newsome 3, Buendia 2, De Dios 2, Nimes 0.

UE 63 – P. Pedregosa 18, A. Pedregosa 13, Requiron 13, Francisco 11, Cortizano 5, Borromeo 2, Ganade 1, Nama 0, Cuadero 0.

Quarter scores: 22-14, 42-29, 54-43, 69-63.

Third Game

AdU 69 – Cacho 24, Prado 9, Alcoy 9, Araja 5, Tandaan 5, Bilbao 5, Camacho 4, Osano 3, Cabug 2, Razalo 2, Aciro 1.

UP 43 – Bascon 10, Rodas 9, Ordoveza 8, Medina 6, Moa 5, Cruz 3, De Guzman 2, Larrosa 0, Gonzales 0, Ferrer 0, De Leon 0, Rivera 0, Hidalgo 0.

Quarter scores: 19-8, 35-17, 53-27, 69-43.

Fourth Game

NU 96 – Nabalan 31, Pingol 20, Animam 15, Itesi 15, Del Carmen 11, Fabruada 4, Camelo 0, Cacho 0, Canuto 0, Goto 0, Ceño 0, Bartolo 0, Harada 0.

UST 57 – Larosa 18, Irebu 8, Magat 8, Capilit 6, Rivera 6, Gonzales 5, Ferrer 4, Sangalang 2, Aujero 0, Tacatac 0.

Quarter scores: 22-14, 42-29, 68-40, 96-57.

UST's CJ Cansino nabs UAAP Player of the Week plum

Rookie sensation CJ Cansino of Universtiy of Santo Tomas continues to take the UAAP Season 81 men’s basketball tournament by storm.

In the Growling Tigers' 79-68 romp over University of the East that saw them eclipse their accumulated record in the past two seasons and grab solo 4th in the standings, Cansino came through with a historic performance.

The Rookie of the Year candidate emerged as the first freshman to chalk up a triple-double since 2003, finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. (READ: Rookie record: Triple-double party for birthday boy Cansino)

This exceptional feat was more than enough to earn him his second Chooks-to-Go/Collegiate Sports Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week award.

First-year UST head coach Aldin Ayo was the least surprised with his prized rookie's effort.

"CJ is full of potential, gusto lang namin mag-materialize 'yun. I hope hindi siya makuntento, he continues improving. The good thing about CJ is that he always responds whenever sinasabihan namin," he added.

(CJ is full of potential and we want that to materialize. I hope he remains hungry and he continues improving. The good things about CJ is that he always responds whenever we talk to him.)

Cansino bested teammate Marvin Lee, Ateneo de Manila University's Thirdy Ravena De La Salle University's Brandon Bates and Adamson University's Jerrick Ahanmisi for the weekly plum given by print and online writers covering the beat.

Scribes remain perfect at 2-0

UAAP Media bested debuting Larc and Asset, 61-55, for its second straight win in the UAAP Season 81 Goodwill Games on Sunday, October 28, at the Filoil Flying V Center.

Spin.ph's Christian Jacinto and Inquirer's Cedelf Tupas sparked the Scribes' telling 8-2 finishing run to remain perfect in the tournament.

Tiebreaker Times' Arnold Cagang paced Chooks To Go-backed UAAP Media with 25 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two assists while Jacinto also posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 boards to go with 5 assists and 2 blocks.

Tupas was the other Scribe in twin digits with 12 points.

Javi Palana came through with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Julio Silvestre and Paul Ryan Tan chipped in 15 and 13 markers, respectively, for Larc and Asset.

The Scores

UAAP Media 61 – Cagang 25, Jacinto 18, Tupas 12, Gatpandan 4, Sevilla 2, Dalupang 0, Lozano 0, Sarmenta 0, Bonilla 0, Flores 0, Lagunzad 0.

Larc and Asset 55 – Palana 22, Silvestre 15, Tan 13, Tamayo 5, Pajar 0, Marcelo 0, Quinto 0, Vardeleon 0, Buenaventura 0, Magcaling 0.

Quarter scores: 19-13, 34-22, 43-36, 61-55.

– Rappler.com