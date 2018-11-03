The UP Maroons grab solo 4th place after completing an elimination sweep of the NU Bulldogs

Published 6:37 PM, November 03, 2018

ANTIPOLO, Philippines –The UP Fighting Maroons stay alive in the UAAP Season 81 standings war with an 82-71 win over the NU Bulldogs at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Saturday, November 3.

Bright Akhuetie powered the Maroons with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Maroons completed an elimination-round sweep of the young Bulldogs.

The Maroons climbed to solo 4th place with a 6-6 record, momentarily escaping a three-way tie with UST (5-6) and FEU (5-6) and fanning their Final Four hopes.

After 3 strong quarters, UP extended its lead in the 4th to 16 points, 67-51, after back-to-back bullying buckets by top MVP candidate Akhuetie at the 7:45 mark.

The Bulldogs made their shots but failed to pair them up with defensive stops as time eventually went against their favor.

NU's rookie sensation Dave Ildefonso saw his career-high 24 points go to waste as the Bulldogs (3-8) moved closer to elimination at 7th place. – Rappler.com