The Tamaraws are back in the Final Four chase after a win over the Warriors propel them to a share of the 4th spot

Published 4:12 PM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Tamaraws avenged their stunning first-round loss against the UE Red Warriors with a crucial 80-61 win in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Sunday, November 4.

Arvin Tolentino set the tone for the one-sided match before finishing with 18 points – 12 coming from three-point range – on top of 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block in the crucial triumph that kept the Tamaraws in the Final Four hunt.

Kenneth Tuffin also sizzled from beyond the arc, knocking in 5 triples in a 17-point performance as the Tamaraws finally got their first win in the second round.

The Tamaraws snapped a four-game losing skid to grab a share of the 4th spot with the UP Maroons at 6-6.

The hungry Tamaraws had the Warriors' number early on in the 2nd quarter, gunning for a 13-0 run off back-to-back Tolentino threes, 34-13, with 5:11 remaining.

UE almost managed to trim down the lead to single digit in the 3rd, but FEU quickly recovered and put the lead right back to 21, 71-49, early in the 4th frame off a Tuffin three.

From there, UE raced against the clock as FEU held on for the revenge win.

The Warriors, who hacked out their lone win by shocking the Tamaraws in a 90-65 rout in the first round, fell to 1-11.

The Scores

FEU 80 – Tolentino 18, Tuffin 17, Ebona 12, Bienes 9, Escoto 6, Inigo 6, Gonzales 3, Nunag 3, Parker 2, Stockton 2, Comboy 2, Ramirez 0, Cani 0, Jopia 0.

UE 61 – Pasaol 24, Manalang 6, Varilla 6, Cullar 6, Maloles 4, Bartolome 3, Antiporda 3, Gallardo 3, Sobrevega 3, Gagate 2, Conner 1, Beltran 0, Acuno 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 41-26, 63-49, 80-61.

– Rappler.com