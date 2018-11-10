A lot is at stake when the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the La Salle Green Archers clash in their second UAAP Season 81 showdown on Sunday, November 11, 4 pm at the Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines – The most heated UAAP rivalry is back and it gets more interesting as the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the La Salle Green Archers seemed to have hit their peak just when the elimination round heads into a crucial stretch.

The Blue Eagles are riding on a five-game winning streak while the Green Archers are similarly on a second-round roll, highlighted by a 41-point demolition of the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers.

But beyond the rivalry, there are bigger stakes in the 4 pm showdown on Sunday, November 11, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles – who recently look unbeatable with 6-foot-11 Ivorian rookie Angelo Kouame and their deep bench – shoot for an 11th victory to secure the twice-to-beat Final Four bonus.

But the Green Archers, who aim to avenge their first-round loss to their archrivals, also target a crucial 9th win to stay in the hunt for the semifinal bonus.

