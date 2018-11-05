The Lady Bulldogs pocket their 11th consecutive win in Season 81 to move 3 wins from gaining an outright finals berth

Published 7:29 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National University cruised to its 75th straight win in the UAAP women's basketball tournament with a 76-52 victory over the Ateneo de Manila University at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, November 4.

Reigning league Most Valuable Player Danielle Animam produced 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks while Rhena Itesi had 14 points and 22 boards as the Lady Bulldogs moved 3 wins from gaining an outright finals berth.

NU currently boasts an immaculate 11-0 card this season.

Valerie Mamaril had 17 points, 6 boards and 5 assists as Far Eastern University solidified its hold of 2nd spot with a 64-57 decision over University of the East.

The Lady Tamaraws improved to 8-3 for a one-win cushion over Adamson University, which is alone at 3rd place with a 7-4 record.

On the other hand, the Lady Eagles and the Lady Warriors fell to 4-7 and 2-9, respectively.

Meanwhile, Adamson and De La Salle University posted all-important wins on Saturday to bolster their respective semifinal bids.

Nathalie Prado had 20 markers, 12 boards, 5 dimes and 4 steals and Jamie Alcoy added 16 markers as the Lady Falcons gave an advance birthday gift to coach Ewon Arayi with a 76-72 win over the University of Santo Tomas.

Khate Castillo shot 16 points as the Lady Archers gained a piece of 4th place following a 68-56 triumph over the University of the Philippines.

The Lady Archers are tied with Tigresses in the race for the last semifinals berth behind identical 6-5 cards.

The Scores

NU vs Ateneo

NU 76 - Animam 20, Itesi 14, Nabalan 10, Fabruada 8, Del Carmen 6, Pingol 6, Camelo 5, Layug 3, Cac 2, Canuto 2, Bartolo 0, Cacho 0, Ceño 0, Goto 0, Harada 0.

Ateneo 52 - Joson 11, Go 11, Guytingco 7, Cancio 7, Buendia 5, Newsome 4, Nimes 3, Villamor 2, De Dios 0, Payac 0, Gino-gino 0, Moslares 0, Seigle 0.

Quarterscores: 15-11, 33-23, 55-35, 76-52.

FEU vs UE

FEU 64 - Mamaril 17, Adriano 9, Taguiam 8, Castro 8, Quiapo 6, Bahuyan 6, Antiola 5, Vidal 5, Payadon 0, Bastastas 0, Hortaleza 0.

UE 57 - Requiron 19, Ganade 14, Cortizano 10, Pedregosa P. 8, Francisco 6, Borromeo 0, Strachan 0, Nama 0, Fernandez 0.

Quarterscores: 10-10, 27-21, 43-42, 64-57.

Adamson vs UST

Adamson 76 - Prado 20, Alcoy 18, Camacho 14, Bilbao 8, Cacho 8, Rosario 4, Araja 3, Cabug 1, Razalo 0, Tandaan 0.

UST 72 - Larosa 24, Irebu 21, Ferrer 11, Capilit 8, Sangalang 5, Tacatac 3, Magat 1, Aujero 0, Gonzales 0, Rivera 0, Portillo 0.

Quarterscores: 30-16, 38-41, 65-57, 76-72.

La Salle vs UP

La Salle 68 - Claro 16, Castillo K. 9, Arciga 8, Torres 7, Paraiso 6, Binaohan 5, Nuñez 4, Castillo R. 4, Jimenez 4, Del Ocampo 3, Quingco 2, Jajurie 0, Malarde 0.

UP 56 - Ordoveza 18, Medina 13, Cruz 11, Rodas 6, Amar 5, Ferrer 2, Gonzales 1, Bascon 0, De Leon 0, De Guzman 0.

Quarterscores: 15-6, 35-22, 50-37, 68-56.

Aljun Melecio bags UAAP Player of the Week

Led by a show-stopping performance from Aljun Melecio, the La Salle Green Archers delivered a 110-69 beatdown on the UST Growling Tigers at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, November 3.

The spitfire guard tied his season-high of 22 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 8 assists and lit up the scoreboard with 6 triples in a stunning display of shooting from long range.

Simply put, he was relentless in attacking the UST defense.

For that, he has more than rightfully earned the distinction of being the Chooks-to-Go/Collegiate Sports Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week – his first in three years with the Green Archers.

Behind Melecio's uplifting performance, the Green Archers improved to solo 3rd place with a 7-4 record. They still have 3 games left on their schedule and the fiery guard is eager to prove that he has yet to reach his ceiling.

"Ayoko maging overconfident dahil dito," he eagerly said. "Magandang panalo 'to, pero it doesn't mean na kumpyansa na kami."

(I don't want to be overconfident after this. This is a great win, but it doesn't mean that we're going to relax.)

Melecio edged UP Fighting Maroon's Bright Akhuetie and Ateneo Blue Eagles' Isaac Go for the weekly citation handed by print and online scribes covering the beat. – Rappler.com