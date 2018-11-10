UE's Alvin Pasaol gets the record, but Adamson scores a crucial victory

Published 4:25 PM, November 10, 2018

MANILA, Phillippines – University of the East's Alvin Pasaol set a league record but Adamson got the crucial win.

And that mattered more for the Soaring Falcons, who hacked out an 85-72 victory over the UE Red Warriors to secure at least a playoff for the twice-to-beat Final Four bonus in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament on Saturday, November 10, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jerrick Ahanmisi led with 23 points off a 4-of-6 clip from beyond the arc as the Falcons strengthened their hold of the No. 2 spot with a 10-3 record.

The Falcons spoiled the record-breaking game of Pasaol, who set the highest scoring average for a local player after finishing with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds to go with 3 steals.

Pasaol shattered the previous record of 22.2 points per game set by Far Eastern University's Terrence Romeo.

The UE hotshot reset the record when he hit a triple at the 5:58 mark of the 3rd quarter to get the Red Warriors within one, 49-50.

Papi Sarr chipped in only 8 points, but grabbed 23 rebounds for Adamson.

The Falcons built on a 65-59 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter to erect their first double-digit lead after Sarr's and-1 play, 72-61. And from there, the Warriors never recovered from the deficit.

The Warriors failed to sustain a hot 20-3 start as Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa stopped the bleeding with a three at the 3:18 mark of the opening frame to ignite the Falcons' 18-0 comeback.

The Scores

Adamson 85 – Ahanmisi 23, Manganti 19, Lastimosa 10, Sarr 9, Camacho 7, Catapusan 6, Pingoy 5, Espeleta 4, Zaldivar 2, Mojica 0, Magbuhos 0, Bernardo 0, Colonia 0.

UE 72 – Pasaol 24, Manalang 19, Cullar 12, Bartolome 8, Gallardo 5, Varilla 4, Strait 0, Antiporda 0, Beltran 0, Conner 0, Gagate 0.

Quarters: 21-24, 40-40, 65-59, 85-72.

– Rappler.com