The Blue Eagles complete a 7-0 sweep of the UAAP second round

Published 3:57 PM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was a no contest from the get-go

The Ateneo Blue Eagles wrecked the UST Growling Tigers anew, 102-62, to complete a 7-0 sweep of the second round of the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, November 14.

Angelo Kouame buried 22 points to power the Blue Eagles, who headed into the match assured of the top seed and twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

The defending champions, who wrapped up the eliminations with a 12-2 record, are still waiting for their semifinal foe.

La Salle (8-5), UP (7-6) or FEU (7-6) all remain in the running for Final Four berths.

UST bowed out at 6th place with a 5-9 record.

With UST's star rookie CJ Cansino watching from the bench in a leg cast after an unfortunate ACL injury, Ateneo exploded out of the gates with a 16-0 charge. It took 5 minutes before Marvin Lee broke the drought with a floater.

Ateneo only soared higher to a 36-point lead, 71-35, after a putback and a two-handed jam from the towering rookie Kouame at the 5:20 mark of the 3rd.

– Rappler.com