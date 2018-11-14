After decades of misery, the UP Fighting Maroons return to the Final Four following a surprise whipping of the La Salle Green Archers

Published 7:12 PM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines' star player Juan Gomez de Liaño wasn't even born yet the last time the Maroons reached the UAAP Final Four.

Yes, it has been that long.

But UP finally put an end to two decades of misery as the Maroons surprisingly routed the La Salle Green Archers, 97-81, to clinch a semifinal berth for the first time in 21 years.

The Maroons came out charging from the get-go and kept the Green Archers at a safe distance – more than 20 points for most of the game – on the way to nailing the No. 3 spot on the penultimate day of the men's basketball eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, November 14.

Gomez de Liaño unleashed 27 points to lead the Maroons to the crucial win, which set the stage for a semifinal showdown between UP and the No. 2 Adamson Falcons.

Juan's brother Javi also unloaded 19 and Bright Akhuetie grabbed 20 rebounds to go with 16 markers for the Maroons, who snapped the league's longest active Final Four drought.

UP wrapped up its elimination campaign with an 8-6 slate, the same record as La Salle, and possibly even Far Eastern University if the Tamaraws win on Sunday. But the Maroons secured the No. 3 spot – even if the 3 schools wound up in a three-way logjam – due to a superior quotient.

The spirited Maroons erupted to a 14-point lead, 37-23, off Juan Gomez de Liaño's fourth triple midway through the 2nd.

UP would extend that lead to 26, 59-33, off a wide-open layup from Jun Manzo in the 7:20 mark of the 3rd.

La Salle made a small charge in the 4th, but the Maroons answered with three straight long bombs from Javi Gomez de Liaño and Paul Desiderio, 84-62, with over 5 minutes left in regulation. – Rappler.com