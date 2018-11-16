It's another showdown of stunts and flips in the UAAP Season 81 Cheerdance Competition

Published 6:35 PM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's that time of the year again when the cheerleaders from the rafters take the spotlight on the floor.

The cheering squads of the 8 universities will battle it out in the UAAP Season 81 Cheerdance Competition at 2 pm on Saturday, November 17 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After pulling off a surprise last season, the Adamson Pep Squad hopes to steal the hearts of the crowd once again and capture back-to-back championships with another fun and quirky routine just like their #80sfor80 performance last year. (WATCH: UAAP Cheerdance 2018 teaser videos and cheer tutorials)

But out to challenge Adamson are the rest of the eight-team field of National University (NU) Pep Squad, De La Salle University (DLSU) Animo Squad, Far Eastern University (FEU) Cheering Squad, University of the East (UE) Pep Squad, University of the Philippines (UP) Pep Squad, University of Santo Tomas (UST) Salinggawi Dance Troup and Ateneo's Blue Babble Battalion. (IN PHOTOS: UAAP Cheer dance competition 2017 highlights)





The NU Pep Squad looks to redeem itself from last year's major setback of missing out on the podium after a four-peat reign.

Also vying for a comeback is the UP Pep Squad. Even if it boasts 8 cheerdance championships under its belt, UP underwhelmed last season and failed to crash into the winner's circle after returning from a controversial sit out.

UST, tied with UP for the most number of cheerdance titles, looks to surpass archrival UP after a strong 1st runner-up finish last year.

Now an expected contender, UE also aims to build on its surprise 3rd place ranking last season with another show-stopper.

Two-time champion FEU vies to return to the top 3 as Ateneo and La Salle try to impress in a bid to rise up the ranks.

– Rappler.com