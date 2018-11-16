Based on these photos and videos, can you guess the themes of the performances this year?

MANILA, Philippines – It's cheerdance time of the year once again!

Get ready to show your school spirit as 8 teams clash in the UAAP Season 81 Cheerdance Competition on Saturday, November 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Last year, the Adamson Pep Squad claimed the trophy for the first time in school history after finishing second runner-up in Season 79. (READ: Adamson University is UAAP Season 80 cheerdance champion) The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe was also successful in its bid for a podium spot after its 1st runner-up finish, while the UE Pep Squad came in 3rd last season.

Hashtags to remember

Can't watch the performances live? Join the fun online!

In Season 80, social media users were very eager in showing their support for their cheerdance bets. Some also poked fun at several events during the competition. (READ: Funniest tweets about UAAP Cheerdance Competition 2017)

Here is a list of hashtags to use for the cheerdance competition this year:

If you're already excited for this year's cheerdance showdown, these teasers and videos will surely pump you up more and will help you cheer for your favorite teams on Saturday.

Don't forget to turn the volume up as you watch!

Adamson Pep Squad

FEU Cheering Squad

Ateneo Blue Babble Batallion

NU Pep Squad

DLSU Animo Squad

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe

UP Pep Squad

UE Pep Squad

Which team are you rooting for to win this year? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com