WATCH: UAAP Cheerdance 2018 teaser videos and cheer tutorials
MANILA, Philippines – It's cheerdance time of the year once again!
Get ready to show your school spirit as 8 teams clash in the UAAP Season 81 Cheerdance Competition on Saturday, November 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Last year, the Adamson Pep Squad claimed the trophy for the first time in school history after finishing second runner-up in Season 79. (READ: Adamson University is UAAP Season 80 cheerdance champion) The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe was also successful in its bid for a podium spot after its 1st runner-up finish, while the UE Pep Squad came in 3rd last season.
Hashtags to remember
Can't watch the performances live? Join the fun online!
In Season 80, social media users were very eager in showing their support for their cheerdance bets. Some also poked fun at several events during the competition. (READ: Funniest tweets about UAAP Cheerdance Competition 2017)
Here is a list of hashtags to use for the cheerdance competition this year:
If you're already excited for this year's cheerdance showdown, these teasers and videos will surely pump you up more and will help you cheer for your favorite teams on Saturday.
Don't forget to turn the volume up as you watch!
Adamson Pep Squad
FEU Cheering Squad
Ateneo Blue Babble Batallion
NU Pep Squad
DLSU Animo Squad
UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe
UP Pep Squad
UE Pep Squad
Which team are you rooting for to win this year? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com