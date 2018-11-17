Denied of a five-peat last year, National University charges back with a flawless routine to bag the Season 81 title

Published 6:22 PM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – That’s how you make a comeback.

After a dismal fifth-place finish last year, the NU Pep Squad rose back from the dead to reclaim the UAAP Cheerdance Competition championship on Saturday, November 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Pairing pasty white and black skull makeup with floral dresses and sombreros, the former four-peat powerhouses sent chills down the fans’ spines with a Mexican Day of the Dead-themed performance.

As had always been the case with NU’s routines in their title-winning years, they impressed with cleanly synchronized tumbles and dance moves paired with towering, complicated pyramids.

The glittering gals and guys of the FEU Cheering Squad also returned to the podium at 2nd place after a short one-year absence with a funky throwback disco routine, much to the surprise of their own fans.

Last year’s champion Adamson Pep Squad came in strong at 3rd place with a bright orange Lion King theme. Despite some glaring errors, the San Marcelino dancers came through in fine style with high-risk spins on top of their pyramids.

FULL BREAKDOWN OF #UAAPCDC2018:



1. NU - 711 pts

2. FEU - 655.5 pts

3. Adamson - 638.5 pts

4. UST - 638 pts

5. UE - 602.5 pts

6. UP - 568.5 pts

7. Ateneo - 558 pts

8. La Salle - 459.5 pts



UST lost the podium finish to Adamson by just 0.5 points. | via @JRnalistic — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 17, 2018

Proving that it showcased a flawless performance, NU had no error deductions in the final tally to emerge as the runaway winner with 711 points.

The FEU daredevils amassed a lot of points from the tumbling and stunts categories for a total of 655.5 points.

Second-runner up Adamson, with 638.5 points, escaped UST Salinggawi by less than a point. The fourth-placers got docked 10 points for errors while the cleaner Adamson routine only lost 2.

Last year's second-runner up UE fell to 5th place with 602.5 points while UP remained at 6th with 568.5 points.

Ateneo broke a five-year bottom-dwelling streak with a seventh-place 558-point finish. Last placer La Salle was nearly a hundred points lower at 459.5.

Group stunts

Champion: NU Pep Squad

1st runner-up: FEU Cheering Squad

2nd runner-up: Adamson Pep Squad

Special award

Best Toss: UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe

– Rappler.com