From funny tweets to highlight clips, here are the social media reactions you need to see from the cheerdance showdown this year

Published 6:38 PM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Comeback is real for the National University.

After finishing 5th last year, the NU Pep Squad reclaimed the throne to snatch the UAAP Season 81 Cheerdance title on Saturday, November 17.

Shortly after all 8 squads performed their routine, this year's cheerdance competition took over Twitter with a sweep of the Philippine trending topics, and claiming top spots in the worldwide trends.

Wow! Check out the PH and worldwide trending topics! #UAAPCDC2018 pic.twitter.com/U4Cm7phcX1 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 17, 2018

As always, Twitter users didn't disappoint with their good mix of funny tweets and memes:

Ok, we know that NU has a very high chance of winning #UAAPCDC2018. But let's be honest, this girl stole the show.#DivaSantoTomas pic.twitter.com/i7YT5PDB3u — Onyang (@OnyangHaseyo) November 17, 2018

DLSU ANIMO SQUAD VS. UP PEP SQUAD CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER #UAAPCDC2018 pic.twitter.com/8M8yIN6xYr — JY ♡ NCT2018 (@onlyjaeyong) November 17, 2018

One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain #UAAPCDC2018 pic.twitter.com/YRFyEG66C1 — Mica | #KirbyWillSaveSmashUltimate (@SpongyMica) November 17, 2018

Here are some highlight tweets and video clips from this year's cheerdance showdown:

UE Pep Squad

Dahil tribal tribal ang UE, huwag nating kalimutan ang laban ng mga indigenous people na patuloy inaapi sa kani kanilang ancestral grounds.#UAAPCDC2018 — Julember (@rombutans) November 17, 2018

UP Pep Squad

THAT'S A PERFORMANCE TO REMEMBER. WHATEVER HAPPENS THANK YOU, UP PEP SQUAD! #IskulayNgSablay #UPFight #UAAPCDC2018 — The Diliman Files (@kwentongupd) November 17, 2018

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe

UST felt that they were on top of the world with a pyramid-filled routine and caps it off with a groovy finish! #UAAPCDC2018 #DivaSantoTomas #TigersRunTheWorld #Bélieve | via @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/xZ0RyTUkvV — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 17, 2018

DLSU Animo Squad

NU Pep Squad

Grabe yung NU??? Parang hindi pa ako tapos huminga pero naka gawa na sila ng tatlong iba’t ibang klaseng pyramid???#UAAPCDC2018 #UAAPCDC81 — Millennial Doktora (@MillennialMD) November 17, 2018

Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion

That was Ateneo’s best cheerdance performance in years. A feat in itself. Appreciate the effort. #UAAPCDC2018 — The Professional Heckler (@hecklerforever8) November 17, 2018

FEU Cheering Squad

That Play That Funky Music bit by the FEU Cheering Squad is the best dance sequence so far!!! That was so fun! Their energy just has a tendency to dip after a wobble. But nakabawi sa gitna. Definitely owned the dance part of cheerdance. #UAAPCDC2018. — Benggadora (@Benggadora08) November 17, 2018

Adamson Pep Squad

May laban ang Adamson! They gave it all (despite kinda lacking energy - probably with the music) but the stunts are superbly awesome! Well done with great finesse! #AdamsonFalcons #UAAPCDC2018 pic.twitter.com/BAIJR9aLij — v i l l a i n (@alksdnvrs) November 17, 2018

Here are more tweets about the competition. Be sure to scroll down until the end!

What do you think about the cheerdance routines this year? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com