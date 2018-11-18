From Dia de los Muertos to Disney princesses to Beyonce, the UAAP Season 81 Cheerdance Competition proves to be another showstopper
Published 10:12 AM, November 18, 2018
Updated 10:14 AM, November 18, 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Cheerdance Competition again left fans in awe with towering pyramids, daring flips, tough stunts, and more funky moves.
But it turned out to be a season of comebacks (or comebarks) as the NU Pep Squad wowed with a perfect routine in front of a spirited crowd of 20,117 at the Mall of Asia Arena with its Mexican Day of the Dead theme.
NU rose back to cheerdance supremacy as the FEU Cheering Squad also returned to the podium with a 1st runner-up finish. Last year's champion Adamson rounded out the top 3. (READ: NU Pep Squad reclaims UAAP cheerdance crown)
But it's not just the winner's circle that delivered a visual feast as the rest of the schools also thrilled with their awesome routines.
PERFECTION. The NU Pep Squad perfectly executes the competition's most complicated pyramids. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
#VAMOSNationalU. The NU Pep Squad brings more life to its routine with the vibrant colors of Mexico. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
THROWBACK. The FEU Cheering Squad turns back time with a funky '70s show. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
DO YOU REMEMBER? It isn't September, but FEU sure danced its hearts out this November! Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
TITLE DEFENSE. 'I just can't wait to be King (again),' says the 2017 champion Adamson Pep Squad. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
OVERPOWERING. The Adamson Pep Squad flashes some tough stunts to edge out traditional powerhouse UST for the last spot on the podium. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
DivaSantoTomas. The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe brings energy to run the world. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
ONE BLOOD. The UE Pep Squad traces its roots as the Red Warriors of the Philippines. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
BACK TO BASICS. The UP Pep Squad took it simple this time with no grand props, but just a powerful routine. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
ROYALTY. After 5 years at the bottom, the Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion climbs a notch higher with an entertaining Royal Disney theme. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
JOY. The La Salle Animo Squad chooses to bring out the energy though their dance. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
EMOTIONAL. The NU Pep Squad relishes the feeling of returning to the top of the podium after crashing out of the top 3 last year. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
WOMAN OF THE DAY. NU Pep Squad head coach Ghicka Bernabe leads National University to a 5th title. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
