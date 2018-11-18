From Dia de los Muertos to Disney princesses to Beyonce, the UAAP Season 81 Cheerdance Competition proves to be another showstopper

Published 10:12 AM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Cheerdance Competition again left fans in awe with towering pyramids, daring flips, tough stunts, and more funky moves.

But it turned out to be a season of comebacks (or comebarks) as the NU Pep Squad wowed with a perfect routine in front of a spirited crowd of 20,117 at the Mall of Asia Arena with its Mexican Day of the Dead theme.

NU rose back to cheerdance supremacy as the FEU Cheering Squad also returned to the podium with a 1st runner-up finish. Last year's champion Adamson rounded out the top 3. (READ: NU Pep Squad reclaims UAAP cheerdance crown)

But it's not just the winner's circle that delivered a visual feast as the rest of the schools also thrilled with their awesome routines.

– Rappler.com