League organizers say the decision is 'more consistent with the mission of the UAAP to promote amateur sports'

Published 8:48 PM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A whopping 85% has been slashed in the cash prizes of the the UAAP Cheerdance Competition this season.

Some fans surmised: Was it due to inflation?

The champion's prize last season amounted to P340,000 , but it was reduced to P50,000 this year. The 2018 1st runner-up received P30,000 instead of P200,000 while the 2nd runner-up collected P20,000 instead of P140,000.

League organizers, however, explained that most of the cash coming from the Cheerdance Grant has been "distributed among the 8 member schools" instead of just pouring it to the top 3 winners.

"On substantive grounds, the Cheerdance Grant is supposedly for the benefit of the cheerdance programs of ALL member-universities. A bigger chunk is now distributed among the 8 member schools instead of focusing on the top 3 finishers," UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag said in a statement on Saturday, November 17.

"It is likewise a move more consistent with the mission of the UAAP to promote amateur sports among the students of the member universities where primary motivation is the pursuit of school pride instead of monetary gain."

"It is a reminder that in the UAAP, you do not always have to finish first, in order to WIN."

Before Saguisag released his satement, the announcement of the 2018 cash prizes shocked netizens and drew flak on social media.

Five-time champion National University Pep Squad took home the P50,000 prize money while Far Eastern University Cheering Squad and Adamson Pep Squad earned P30,000 and P20,000, respectively.

– Rappler.com