The NU Bulldogs wrap up their UAAP campaign with a convincing win over the UE Red Warriors

Published 3:59 PM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Troy Rike made the most of his final game in his only season in the league as the NU Bulldogs wrapped up their campaign with a 79-71 victory over the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, November 18.

Rike dropped a career-high 17 points with 13 rebounds, highlighted by multiple mid-range jumpers and an and-one at the 1:37mark of the 3rd that put NU up 13, 57-44.

The Bulldogs (4-10) ended the season at 7th place while the Warriors (1-13) wound up at rock bottom.

UE snuck into a single-digit deficit multiple times in the 4th, but failed to sustain their runs down the stretch as the Bulldogs scampered away for good.

League-leading scorer Alvin Pasaol paced the Warriors with 20 points and 14 rebounds. – Rappler.com