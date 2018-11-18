The FEU Tamaraws blow out the undermanned Adamson Falcons to stay alive in the UAAP Final Four hunt

Published 6:10 PM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University made the most of a lucky break to keep its UAAP Season 81 campaign alive.

The Tamaraws came out charging from the get-go against an Adamson Falcons side that played minus its top two scorer to cruise to an 82-56 victory and force a playoff for the last Final Four berth in the men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, November 18, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Behind Arvin Tolentino, the Tamaraws wrapped up their elimination run with an 8-6 record to tie the University of the Philippines Maroons and the La Salle Green Archers.

The UP Maroons, though, secured the 3rd spot due to superior quotient and arranged a Final Four duel against the No. 2 Falcons.

Thus, the Tamaraws and the Green Archers will dispute the last semifinal spot in a do-or-die match at 3:30 pm on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The winner will advance against defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, who hold a twice-to-beat advantage just like the Falcons.

As Adamson played without leading scorers Jerrick Ahanmisi and Sean Manganti, FEU immediately took advantage, opening the game on a 16-2 run.

The hot-shooting Tams – who shot an impressive 54.84% from the field and fired 7-of-11 from beyond the arc in the first half – then doubled up their score against the Falcons, 64-32, at the 2:39 mark of the 3rd quarter off a Richard Escoto bucket.

From there, they never looked back and cruised to the easy win. – Rappler.com