The UP Fighting Maroons Nigerian center is crowned MVP in his first year in the UAAP

Published 10:40 AM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After leading the University of the Philippines (UP) to end it's 21-year Final Four drought, Bright Akhuetie nabbed the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball Most Valuable Player award.

The Fighting Maroons Nigerian center tallied a total of 82.5 statistical points (SPs) to lead the race and edge out Ateneo's Ivorian rookie Angelo Kouame who came in second wth 72.2 SPs.

Due to the enforcement of the rule that only one foreign student athlete can be included in the Mythical Five, Kouame would give up his spot that allowed Jerrick Ahanmisi – who came in 6th – to make it to the top 5 players of the season.

University of the East's Alvin Pasaol (74.57), UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño (63.86), La Salle's Justine Baltazar (61.29) and Adamson's Ahanmisi (58.38) rounded out this season's Mythical Five along with Akhuetie.

In 2016, the 22-year-old Nigerian was a highly-coveted transferree from the NCAA's Perpetual Help as UP, Ateneo and La Salle were in dogfight to recruit him.

However, Akhuetie eventually chose UP and served his one-year residency in the State U to debut in Season 81 and lead the Fighting Maroons' mission to clinch another title after their lone 1986 championship.