Arvin Tolentino sinks the game-winner as the Tamaraws survive a thriller against the Green Archers to advance to their sixth straight UAAP semifinals

Published 6:09 PM, November 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Arvin Tolentinto buried the game-winning triple as Far Eastern University survived La Salle in a 71-70 escape in a do-or-die match to clinch the last Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 21.

FEU came storming back in the waning seconds, unleashing a 7-2 finish capped by Tolentino's wide-open, go-ahead triple with just 3.1 ticks left to seal the win for the Tamaraws.

The Green Archers still had a shot at stealing the game with a perfectly drawn play, but Santi Santillan failed to convert as FEU also put up a tough defense.

The Tamaraws will now face defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles – the top seed toting a twice-to-beat advantage – in the semifinals on Sunday, November 25.

Arvin Tolentino fired 15 points to lead the Tamaraws, who advanced to the semifinals for the sixth straight season – the current longest active streak in the league.

The Tamaraws also spoiled another blockbuster duel between two of the fiercest rivals in collegiate basketball. The Blue Eagles and the Green Archers clashed in the finals in the last two seasons.

Both La Salle and FEU came out fighting in the playoff match, which was set after both squads wound up tied at 4th place with 8-6 records at the end of the elimination round. – Rappler.com