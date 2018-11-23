The Soaring Falcons and the Fighting Maroons vie to return to the finals for the first time in decades

Published 4:13 PM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One team is bound to return to the UAAP finals for the first time in decades.

The Adamson Soaring Falcons and the UP Fighting Maroons duke it out in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament as they vie for a coveted finals berth.

Enjoying a twice-to-beat edge after finishing the elimination round at 2nd place with a 10-4 record, the Soaring Falcons are favored to return to the championship round for the first time since 1992.

The Fighting Maroons, meanwhile, need to pull off back-to-back wins to notch their first finals appearance since 1986, the year they won their last UAAP title.

Adamson swept the elimination round series between the two teams thanks to Sean Manganti's heroics but UP heads into the semifinals confident after ending a 21-year Final Four drought.

Game 1 is on Saturday, November 24, at the Mall of Asia Arena at 3:30 pm.

– Rappler.com