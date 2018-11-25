Ateneo vies for a third straight UAAP Finals stint, but if there’s any team that proved to be a survivor all season, it’s definitely FEU

MANILA, Philippines – For the fourth straight season, the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Far Eastern University Tamaraws will clash in the UAAP Final Four.

Although the Blue Eagles toted a twice-to-beat bonus in their last two semis duel, it didn’t stop the Tamaraws from dragging them to a do-or-die match.

So the defending champions certainly know what to expect when they shoot for the first title berth against the Tamaraws on Sunday, November 25 at 3:30 pm at the Araneta Coliseum.

In the other semifinal pairing, the University of the Philippines already played spoiler as the Maroons forced a rubber match against No. 2 Adamson with a thrilling 73-71 triumph.

The Blue Eagles sure want to avoid the Falcons' fate and just cruise to their third straight finals appearance – and their 12th in 18 years – behind Thirdy Ravena, Matt Nieto and Angelo Kouame.

But if there’s any team that proved to be a survivor this season, it’s definitely the Tamaraws.

Despite a roller-coaster campaign, FEU came through when it mattered behind Arvin Tolentino and a solid supporting cast of reliables.

Just last week, the Tamaraws delivered in a must-win match against the favored Falcons to forge a tie for 4th place, then disposed of the La Salle Green Archers in the do-or-die playoff for the last Final Four berth.

So expect FEU to come out swinging against Ateneo as another dramatic saga unfolds between the two traditional powerhouses.

