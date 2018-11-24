The UP Fighting Maroons keep their title hopes alive after spoiling the Adamson Falcons' first try to nail a finals berth

Published 6:14 PM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Better believe it: The University of the Philippines now stands just a win away from the UAAP Finals.

Bright Akhuetie buried the game-winner with 2.6 seconds left as the UP Fighting Maroons stunned the No. 2 Adamson Falcons, 73-71, to force a do-or-die semifinal game in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, November 24.

“I was really playing for wisdom what play to call,” said UP coach Bo Perasol. “It just happened Bright got open there.”

After going cold all night long, Akhuetie got open for the winning bucket right after Adamson tied the game, 71-all, as Sean Manganti fished a foul on the other end and calmly drained the tying free throws in the last 3.7 seconds.

Paul Desiderio also came through for the Maroons, draining a clutch, mid-range jumper for the 71-69 lead.

The Maroons – who advanced to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years – will try to overcome the Falcons’ twice-to-beat advantage on Wednesday.

Desiderio bounced back from a scoreless first half and finished with a game-high 19 points plus 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Maroons, who overcame the Falcons' furious fightback from a double-digit deficit.

Juan Gomez de Liaño also added 19 markers off the bench with 6 boards and his lone game-winning assist to Akhuetie.

Papi Sarr paced the Falcons' comeback attempt with 23 points and 9 boards.

Manganti dropped 10 of his 15 markers in the 4th but ultimately fell short in leading Adamson's rally. Ahanmisi was limited to 9 points on a 2-of-12 clip (17%) and 1-of-8 (13%) from beyond the arc.

The Scores

UP 73 – Desiderio 19, Gomez de Liaño Ju 19, Manzo 9, Gomez de Liaño Ja 9, Akhuetie 6, Prado 4, Dario 3, Jaboneta 2, Vito 2, Murrell 0, Gozum 0, Lim 0, Tungcab 0.

Adamson 71 – Sarr 23, Manganti 15, Ahanmisi 9, Camacho 8, Lastimosa 7, Espeleta 5, Magbuhos V 4, Pingoy 0, Mojica 0, Catapusan 0, Bernardo 0.

Quarters: 17-16, 28-29, 54-43, 73-71.

– Rappler.com