Only one team will emerge victorious in ending its UAAP finals drought on Wednesday, November 28, 3:30 pm at the Araneta Coliseum

Published 5:09 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It is the moment of truth as either of Adamson or the University of the Philippines will advance to the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball finals.

Both the Soaring Falcons and the Fighting Maroons have been waiting for decades to end their UAAP finals drought and it all boils down to the game on Wednesday, November 28, 3:30 pm, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Maroons are still on a high after barging into the Final Four after 21 years and forced the do-or-die game thanks to Bright Akhuetie's game-winning basket.

A win for UP will bring State U to the UAAP Finals for the first time since their lone 1986 men's basketball championship.

The Falcons, on the other hand, have worked their way up this season and even clinched the twice-to-beat bonus heading into the Final Four.

But even after 3 straight seasons of making it to the top 4, Franz Pumaren's squad looks to finally get a hold of the Finals spot that has eluded them in the last two years.

A UAAP Finals berth for Adamson will mark the end of a 26-year drought.

