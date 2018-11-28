Just two weeks after the UP Fighting Maroons booked their first UAAP Final Four appearance in 21 years, here's another historic feat that deserves to be celebrated

Published 7:54 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – UP's magical run this season is still not over.

After 32 years, the UP Fighting Maroons returns to the Finals of the UAAP after an epic sweep of the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the Season 81 Final Four showdown on Wednesday, November 28, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. (READ: #AtinTwo: U.P. Maroons nail first UAAP Finals berth in 32 years)

Even before the final buzzer sounded, the wild game already dominated the Twitter trending topics in the Philippines and worldwide.

It's a sweep in the Twitter PH trending topics! https://t.co/frRRFVLGZ9 pic.twitter.com/33ye8QUvZs — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 28, 2018

Earlier today, Adamson took it to the streets to show their support for the Falcons, while several viewing parties were set up in different UP campuses for those who can't watch the game live.





ADAMSON TAKES IT TO THE STREET



The Adamson University crowd gathers in front of the SV Building to cheer their hearts out as the Men's Basketball Team is set to battle against UP Maroons in a do-or-die game later this afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/cXppgWwJ2A — The Adamson Chronicle (@ADUChronicle) November 28, 2018

NOW: Students have gathered here at the AS Lobby to watch today's game against the Adamson Falcons. Let's support our boys who are gunning for UP's first spot in the championship round in 32 years! #UPFight #TaasKamao #UAAPSeason81 pic.twitter.com/oHUCnYJZs6 — Rebel Kulê (@phkule) November 28, 2018

From bus stations to barber shops, nothing is stopping these fans from watching this crazy game.

.@mjc907 is watching the game from a bus station in Buendia! He supports team #AminTwo!



How about the others? pic.twitter.com/wV1JQp8Nii — MovePH (@MovePH) November 28, 2018

Several netizens were also posting about how it was when UP last entered the UAAP Finals:

LAST TIME UP WON ITS CHAMPIONSHIP IN UAAP MEN'S BASKETBALL, WE OUSTED A DICTATOR.



DON'T YOU WANNA DO THE SAME THIS YEAR??? WITH ANOTHER UP CHAMPIONSHIP????#AtinTwo#UPFight — Von Yacob (@heycaloy) November 28, 2018 The last time UP made it to the finals was in THE YEAR I WAS BORN — Maya (@cithara) November 28, 2018 The last time UP made it to the finals... I did not exist. Huhu. #UPFight — nixenzo (@nixenzo) November 28, 2018 Last time nasa finals ang UP, di pa nag-me-meet parents ko. Hahahahaha.

UP Fight!!! — Maria Myka (@mariamyka_) November 28, 2018 LAST TIME UP MADE IT SA FINALS COLLEGE PA NANAY KO JUSKO LORD HAHAHHAA — ｙｓｓａ (✿╹ᴗ╹) (@azucchann_) November 28, 2018

Here are more tweets about the game:

What do you think about the game today? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com