It's the Battle of Katipunan! Block off these dates to witness the historic UAAP Finals showdown between neighbors Ateneo and UP

Published 9:47 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's a showdown between the two teams from Katipunan as the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons clash for the UAAP men's basketball championship for the first time in league history.

The streaking UP Fighting Maroons will challenge defending champion Ateneo for the throne after overcoming No. 2 Adamson Soaring Falcons' twice-to-beat advantage to nail their first UAAP Finals berth in 32 years.

Top-seeded Ateneo, on the other hand, overwhelmed the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in their own semifinal duel and clinched its third straight UAAP Finals appearance.

Block off these dates to catch the action in the surefire best-of-three title thriller! – Rappler.com