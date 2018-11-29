Still wondering where to get tickets for the historic 'Battle of Katipunan' in the UAAP Finals? Visit these booths

Published 6:25 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The real dogfight has now come down to getting tickets for the historic "Battle of Katipunan" in the UAAP Season 81 Finals! (SCHEDULE: UAAP Finals 2018 – Ateneo vs U.P.)

For fans who want to catch the opening game of the best-of-three Finals series between defending champion Ateneo and University of the Philippines, head over to SM Ticket counters starting 10 am on Friday, November 30.



All transactions will be over-the-counter only and each customer can buy only a maximum of two tickets.

Ateneo and UP students, alumni, faculty and staff can purchase tickets in the following venues:

The blue and white have already started selling tickets on Wednesday, November 28, but we've been told that there are still some tickets left!

For Loyola Schools students, you may purchase them at the Leong Hall Roofdeck, while central administration and Loyola School administrators, faculty, professionals, and staff should proceed to the New College Athletics Office located at the ground floor of Blue Eagle Gym, beside Union Office/St ore.

Ateneo alumni together with Grade School and High School students can buy at the Blue Eagle Gym ticket booth.

Do not forget your valid school ID. You can buy only a maximum of two tickets per person.

The UP College of Human Kinetics Student Council has announced that general admission and standing room only (SRO) tickets have been delivered to their office as of Thursday, November 29. No tickets to other seating areas have been given yet. Please observe the following guidelines:

Only two tickets per person with a valid UP ID will be sold.

Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis.

No proxies are allowed at the queue.

JUST A TIP: You might need to line up at ungodly hours. Good luck!

