Published 4:37 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Dynasty or destiny?

The battle for the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball title is now down to two teams as the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons duke it out in a best-of-three championship series.

Now on its third straight finals appearance, Ateneo seeks to stamp its class as the league's strongest team with a second consecutive UAAP championship.

UP, meanwhile, eyes to ride on its blistering momentum it got from dispatching the twice-to-beat Adamson in the semifinals for its first UAAP title in 32 years.

In 8 decades of the country's most prestigious collegiate league, it will be the first time the two teams are facing off for the top prize.

Game 1 is slated at 3:30 pm on Saturday, December 1, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

