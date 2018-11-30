Fans were complaining about scalpers selling tickets for more than double the actual price

MANILA, Philippines – Soldout. Game on.

We are all in for a huge crowd as thousands lined up to score tickets for Game 1 of the UAAP Season 81 Finals between the defending champion Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles and the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons on Saturday, December 1, at the Mall of Asia Arena. (READ: SCHEDULE: UAAP Finals 2018 – Ateneo vs U.P.)

Experiencing the UAAP Finals may not be familiar for most members of the UP community but waiting in line for hours is definitely something they're pretty much used to. Some UP students and alumni even joked that they were trained to survive the long lines because of the usual queue for enrollment.

Guys! This is it. This is the real life application. We've trained for this. #UniversityofPila https://t.co/JamAeonjbG — Rens Cruz (@rvcruz2) November 30, 2018

Hanggang sa UAAP tickets, ramdam ko enrollment sa UP. Let’s go University of Pila!!! #UPFight #AtinTo #NowhereToGoButUP — ally (@aliesaanne) November 30, 2018

Ang unang gumive up sa UAAP Finals tickets, hindi taga University of Pila — Duchess the Cat (@sunnychungpark) November 30, 2018

This year is the third straight championship appearance for Ateneo, while this is UP's first stint in 32 years.

Since no tickets were sold online, buyers rushed to SM Cinema and SM Tickets outlets as soon as the malls opened on Friday, November 30.

Grabeee, kakaopen pa lang ng SM ang haba na agad ng pila ng ticket for UAAP game tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lQ0Wvy92LA — Mc Jervis Villaruel (@McJervis) November 30, 2018

Pila for UAAP [and movie?] tickets sa SM Sta. Mesa. Amazing Race ang level ng takbuhan paakyat sa 4th floor. @YouScoop #UPFight #nowheretogobutUP #UAAPSeason81 pic.twitter.com/EtLiEZY10B — Ederic Eder (@ederic) November 30, 2018

UAAP 81 Finals ticket queue at SM Sta. Rosa



10AM pic.twitter.com/weqO9sQeg2 — Seraphim Moran (@PhimMoran) November 30, 2018

Some were even studying for the final exams while waiting in line.

Yung may acads ka pa pero gusto mo manuod ng UAAP finals. Ayun, aral nalang habang nakapila for tickets. #UPFight #AtinTwo #OneBigFight #UAAPSeason81 pic.twitter.com/3iv3thCOlm — Merian (@meriansays) November 30, 2018

Meanwhile, some fans were complaining about scalpers hoarding the tickets and then selling for more than double the actual price.

Parang nanganganak ng mga scalpers dito sa MOA Arena box office. Ang daming scalpers na nagpapasingit sa pila ng iba pang scalpers! Grabe, ang dupang sa tickets. #UAAP #UAAPSeason81 #UPFight pic.twitter.com/4420AWQjXG — nomnomsequitur (@desynchronosis) November 30, 2018

Pinaalis sa pila kasi sold out na daw UAAP finals tickets tapos may babati sayong scalper sa labas LOL kalokohan #UAAPFinals #UAAP81 — nika (@ThinkDominique) November 30, 2018

Overheard while in line for #UAAPFinals tickets:



Tita1: Yung anak ko binentahan ng scalper pero may paninindigan kaya di bumili, nakapila pa rin!

Tita2: Tapos dito sa pila natin sold out na agad, kailangan ma-raise ito sa management!



Palaban iba po ang Titas of UP #UPFIGHT — Jamie Bolinao (@jamieosis) November 30, 2018

Yan nagkaka problema na ang ticket sa game ng UAAP Ateneo vs UP baka naibenta na sa mga scalpers. Hay kahit kelan talaga madami na naman nananamantala. — DBballcircuit (@DBballcircuit) November 30, 2018

Since Game 1 of the classic 'Battle of Katipunan' is now reportedly sold out, fans took to social media to try their luck in scoring tickets or swapping for better seats.

Ateneo friends, baka sakali lang may nabili kayo tickets sa UP side, and you want to swap? I have 2 lower box tickets, pero nasa side niyo. PM me if you are interested. — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) November 30, 2018

LF: 2 UAAP FINALS tickets for tomorrow’s game! Preferably lowerbox/patron but upperbox is good too! — gio (@paolosups) November 30, 2018

Hi Guys!!! I know i’ts too early to tweet this haha (advanced lang mag-isip kasi baka sold out naman pagdating ko)



Let me know if you know someone who resells Patron tickets Game 2 for UAAP MB Finals! DM me plssss

We’ll be forever thankful for your kindness! #NoToScalpers — Hey Riri! (@reezmorenaspark) November 30, 2018

LF: UAAP Finals Game 1 ticket

UP vs ADMU (UP side)

Preferably lower box or kahit patron



Wag po sana scalper, pare-pareho lang tayong gusto magcheer at magpakita ng school pride. Wag po masyado abusado, estudyante din kami. — 카리사 (@seokjinjinjara) November 30, 2018

Here are more photos from the long lines at the SM Tickets outlets today:

