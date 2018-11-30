The feud between the two neighboring schools is being waged online – and the fans surely didn't hold back in dropping bombs

Published 12:42 AM, December 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ever since the UP Fighting Maroons qualified for the UAAP Season 81 Finals against the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles, fans at Katipunan have been in a state of war.

But no, there are no road rage incidents happening along UP Town Center nor are bar fights erupting at Walrus and The Pop Up.

No, the war between the two neighboring schools is being waged in the online space. And they surely did not hold back in dropping bombs.

Well… some bombs fired from the Maroons’ side just ended up falling on their own backyard.

Let’s face it, UP’s last finals appearance is older than everyone currently playing in the UAAP and Ateneo has won 9 titles since UP’s last. A little self-deprecation wouldn’t hurt.

Understandably, fans are excited for a fresh matchup, which may have led to some scheduling conflicts.

Of course, it’s a joke. No person would leave their bride at the altar for a basketball game. At the very least, wait for the reception.

With both schools so near each other, there would eventually be some conflicts on which side owns what hangout places. For the uninitiated, here’s a detailed guideline.

So in summary, Ateneo keeps the Regis Center. UP stays with Town Center. Maroons forward Janjan Jaboneta said so, as told by Team B player Noah Webb.

Inside dugout after game -



Coach Bo: I know Ateneo will be tough but we can do it! We said Adamson was tough now look where we are!



Everybody: Hell yeah!



Janjan: Atin yung UP TOWN!

— noah_senpai (@noah_senpai) November 29, 2018

And yes, leave Miriam College out of it.

Still, some territories do get crossed.

But MVP Bright Akhuetie is not that much worried about it.

RT moki_doki: "HEY GUYS, GUESS WHAT!

MAY BIRD DIN KAMI."

- bright_bigtinzz, 2018#UPFIGHT pic.twitter.com/yXBOsRy4R0 — LizQuen Stan19 (@LizQuenLove19) November 30, 2018

The Battle of Katipunan would surely be an entertaining matchup on court, if only watching it live didn’t burn through your entire month’s savings. But the true enemy still lies outside it.

With so much energy spent before the game, there just might not be enough when the buzzers start to sound. (LOOK: Long lines at SM Tickets outlets for blockbuster UAAP Finals 2018)

But life is still fun – and will be fun – for basketball fans, but it was way, way easier back then.

– Rappler.com