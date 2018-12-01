Abroad or on the road, people go to great lengths to witness UAAP Finals game
MANILA, Philippines – From a bus ride heading to Balibago, Sta. Rosa, to the top of Burj Khalifa, people from all parts of the world tuned in to the heated Game 1 showdown of the UAAP Season 81 Finals at the Mall of Asia on Saturday, December 1.
Excited to witness the return of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons to the finals for the first time in 32 years, various UP campuses held viewing parties to support the UP men's basketball team.
Those living as far as Minnesota, Tokyo, and Melbourne organized their own viewing parties at home just to witness the game famously dubbed as "Battle of Katipunan." Two siblings even went to great heights to catch the show by watching a livestream at the top of the Burj Khalifa.
All the way from the frozen tundra of Minnesota! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @joshpresbi pic.twitter.com/bn5zrNNQs4 This group is watching the game all the way from Tokyo! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @MARIOwithoutBRO pic.twitter.com/mQ1gSTy9nt Melbourne! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @kaifrancisco pic.twitter.com/89tXr5rCU7 These siblings are watching a livestream at the top of Burj Khalifa! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @MimaySoria pic.twitter.com/NwWKIRVNyo
All the way from the frozen tundra of Minnesota! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @joshpresbi pic.twitter.com/bn5zrNNQs4— MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018
This group is watching the game all the way from Tokyo! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @MARIOwithoutBRO pic.twitter.com/mQ1gSTy9nt— MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018
Melbourne! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @kaifrancisco pic.twitter.com/89tXr5rCU7— MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018
These siblings are watching a livestream at the top of Burj Khalifa! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @MimaySoria pic.twitter.com/NwWKIRVNyo— MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018
Eager not to miss out on the showdown, those with plans for the day were able to sneak in some time by watching a livestream on the go, even during a bus ride to Sta. Rosa. Those visiting select Ayala and SM malls were also able to catch a live telecast of the game.
On the road? No problem! This bus ride to Balibago, Sta. Rosa has a livestream of the game! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @heiiijulnut pic.twitter.com/usbYZ8XZrP Shhh. This group is watching at Greenbelt 3! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @virnalizarevalo pic.twitter.com/IaRWnChOsS There's a livestream at UPTC! (Spot the cute doggo!) Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @venicenievaa pic.twitter.com/r91xjO1E1i
On the road? No problem! This bus ride to Balibago, Sta. Rosa has a livestream of the game! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @heiiijulnut pic.twitter.com/usbYZ8XZrP— MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018
Shhh. This group is watching at Greenbelt 3! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @virnalizarevalo pic.twitter.com/IaRWnChOsS— MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018
There's a livestream at UPTC! (Spot the cute doggo!) Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @venicenievaa pic.twitter.com/r91xjO1E1i— MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018
Game 1 ended with the Ateneo Blue Eagles downing the UP Fighting Maroons, 88-79. Game 2 of the UAAP Season 81 Finals is on Wednesday, December 5, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com