People in buses, campuses, malls, and places abroad tune in to watch Game 1 of the UAAP Season 81 Finals

Published 10:40 PM, December 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From a bus ride heading to Balibago, Sta. Rosa, to the top of Burj Khalifa, people from all parts of the world tuned in to the heated Game 1 showdown of the UAAP Season 81 Finals at the Mall of Asia on Saturday, December 1.

Excited to witness the return of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons to the finals for the first time in 32 years, various UP campuses held viewing parties to support the UP men's basketball team.

#UAAP81 viewing parties

Those living as far as Minnesota, Tokyo, and Melbourne organized their own viewing parties at home just to witness the game famously dubbed as "Battle of Katipunan." Two siblings even went to great heights to catch the show by watching a livestream at the top of the Burj Khalifa.

All the way from the frozen tundra of Minnesota! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @joshpresbi pic.twitter.com/bn5zrNNQs4 — MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018 This group is watching the game all the way from Tokyo! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @MARIOwithoutBRO pic.twitter.com/mQ1gSTy9nt — MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018 Melbourne! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @kaifrancisco pic.twitter.com/89tXr5rCU7 — MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018 These siblings are watching a livestream at the top of Burj Khalifa! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @MimaySoria pic.twitter.com/NwWKIRVNyo — MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018

Eager not to miss out on the showdown, those with plans for the day were able to sneak in some time by watching a livestream on the go, even during a bus ride to Sta. Rosa. Those visiting select Ayala and SM malls were also able to catch a live telecast of the game.

On the road? No problem! This bus ride to Balibago, Sta. Rosa has a livestream of the game! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @heiiijulnut pic.twitter.com/usbYZ8XZrP — MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018 Shhh. This group is watching at Greenbelt 3! Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @virnalizarevalo pic.twitter.com/IaRWnChOsS — MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018 There's a livestream at UPTC! (Spot the cute doggo!) Where are you watching Game 1 of the #UAAP81Finals? #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @venicenievaa pic.twitter.com/r91xjO1E1i — MovePH (@MovePH) December 1, 2018

Game 1 ended with the Ateneo Blue Eagles downing the UP Fighting Maroons, 88-79. Game 2 of the UAAP Season 81 Finals is on Wednesday, December 5, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com