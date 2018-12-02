In a Facebook post, UP Board of Regents member Frederick ‘Spocky’ Farolan suggests that 3 Blue Eagles will be injured but later counters that it's all sarcasm

Published 6:57 PM, December 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Outraged by the Fighting Maroons' UAAP Finals Game 1 loss, University of the Philippines (UP) Board of Regents member Frederick “Spocky” Farolan posted a cryptic message on Facebook that 3 Ateneo Blue Eagles will be “injured” in Game 2 of the best-of-three Finals series on Wednesday, December 5.

“Sayang hindi kumpleto ang players ng Ateneo sa Wednesday. Tatlo injured. Pili na kung sinu-sino mga yon,” wrote Farolan in an already deleted Facebook post.

(Too bad the Ateneo players won't be complete on Wednesday. 3 are injured. Just pick who these 3 will be.)

The Ateneo Blue Eagles are all healthy and well-conditioned for the UAAP Season 81 Finals.

In the comments section, Farolan further suggested that there should be a “composite strike team for all UP frats” as a sign of “solidarity” to take down 3 of their chosen Ateneo athletes.

Another suggestion he made was a hand-to-hand violent fight between fraternities of both schools during halftime.

To cap off his suggestions, he quipped that UAAP officials who would view the post would give a technical foul to UP at the start of the game for having "rabid social medial supporters," alluding to the techinical slapped on the Maroons when a team manager approached the refs before the start of the second half, which violates proper bench decorum.

Last November 14, Alpha Phi Beta and Upsilon Sigma Phi fraternities were involved in a car chase, which was initially thought to be a shooting incident.

This was followed by a leak of a Upsilon-linked chat that was slammed to be "violent" and "misogynist."

Farolan, however, released another post, explaining that he deleted the initial post "in case some may interpret it wrong" and that there was "sarcasm" in the comments he posted.

"Though sayang talaga if any of the teams lack members this Wednesday due to injuries," he continued in the new post.

The alleged sarcastic post may have also stemmed from the left leg injury sustained by UP star Bright Akhuetie when got tangled with Ateneo's Angelo Kouame in the second half of Game 1.

Akhuetie managed to return to the floor heading into the last 7 minutes and Kouame had also since apologized, noting that it was an accident.

Earlier this year, the UP Regent had already sparked outrage from netizens when he hit back at some commenters who made snide remarks about UP and the delayed release of the UP College Admission Test results.

Farolan was further called out for being "arrogant" and for displaying online behavior not becoming of a public official.

